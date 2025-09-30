Home / Markets / News / What drove Concord Enviro Systems shares 3% higher today? Details inside

What drove Concord Enviro Systems shares 3% higher today? Details inside

At 1:00 PM, Concord Enviro Systems share price continued to trade higher, up 1.56 per cent at ₹506.75, outperforming the benchmarks, which was trading flat at 80,399.43 levels.

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets
Concord Enviro Systems share price made a decent debut on the Indian stock exchanges on December 27, 2024, with a listing at ₹832 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹131, or 18.68 per cent on BSE, against the issue price of ₹701.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Concord Enviro Systems share price today: Concord Enviro Systems share price rose as much as 3.20 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹514.95 per share on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. 
 
At 1:00 PM, Concord Enviro Systems share price continued to trade higher, up 1.56 per cent at ₹506.75, outperforming the benchmarks, which was trading flat at 80,399.43 levels.
 

Why did Concord Enviro shares rise today?

 
Concord Enviro Systems shares rose after the company announced that it has acquired 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Pathak Utility Private Limited (PUPL). PUPL has now become a step-down subsidiary of the Company. 
 
Pathak Utility Private is engaged in the business of operation and maintenance and rehabilitation of water treatment plants. 
 
In an exchange filing, Concord Enviro Systems said, “We hereby inform you that Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited (‘RSSPL’), a wholly owned subsidiary of Concord Enviro Systems Limited (‘Company’) has acquired 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Pathak Utility Private Limited (‘PUPL’). Consequently, PUPL has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company.” 
 
This acquisition was strategically aimed at strengthening and expanding the presence of Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited in the water treatment sector, especially the third party O&M business of the group. Now, Pathak Utility Private Limited became the wholly-owned subsidiary of Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited and the step-down subsidiary of the Company.
 
The total cost of acquisition stood at ₹1,01,00,000 (10,10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each), Concord Enviro Systems said, in a statement. 
 

Concord Enviro Systems listing 

 
Concord Enviro Systems share price made a decent debut on the Indian stock exchanges on December 27, 2024, with a listing at ₹832 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹131, or 18.68 per cent on BSE, against the issue price of ₹701.
 
On NSE, the scrip listed at ₹826, reflecting a premium of 17.83 per cent, against the issue price of ₹701. 
 

About Concord Enviro Systems 

 
Concord Enviro Systems, established in July 1999, is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including advanced zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. 
 
The company specialises in delivering comprehensive, in-house solutions that span the entire value chain, from design and manufacturing to installation, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalisation using Internet of Things (IoT). It exports its services to North America, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
 
The market capitalisation of Concord Enviro Systems is ₹1,045.16 crore, BSE data shows. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil outlook: Supply excess, weak Asia demand to keep WTI in $61-66 range

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex waver; Realty, Media offset gain in PSBs, Metal; SMIDs slide

Can Tata Capital IPO, Tata Motors demerger lift sentiment of group stocks?

I'd choose gold and silver over equities in most countries: Jim Rogers

Seshaasai Technologies lists at 3% premium; here's what analysts suggest

Topics :Buzzing stocksshare marketBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesBSE NSEMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story