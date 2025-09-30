What drove Concord Enviro Systems shares 3% higher today? Details inside

Concord Enviro Systems share price today: Concord Enviro Systems share price rose as much as 3.20 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹514.95 per share on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

At 1:00 PM, Concord Enviro Systems share price continued to trade higher, up 1.56 per cent at ₹506.75, outperforming the benchmarks, which was trading flat at 80,399.43 levels.

Why did Concord Enviro shares rise today?

Concord Enviro Systems shares rose after the company announced that it has acquired 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Pathak Utility Private Limited (PUPL). PUPL has now become a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

Pathak Utility Private is engaged in the business of operation and maintenance and rehabilitation of water treatment plants. In an exchange filing, Concord Enviro Systems said, “We hereby inform you that Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited (‘RSSPL’), a wholly owned subsidiary of Concord Enviro Systems Limited (‘Company’) has acquired 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Pathak Utility Private Limited (‘PUPL’). Consequently, PUPL has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company.” This acquisition was strategically aimed at strengthening and expanding the presence of Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited in the water treatment sector, especially the third party O&M business of the group. Now, Pathak Utility Private Limited became the wholly-owned subsidiary of Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited and the step-down subsidiary of the Company.

The total cost of acquisition stood at ₹1,01,00,000 (10,10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each), Concord Enviro Systems said, in a statement. Concord Enviro Systems listing Concord Enviro Systems share price made a decent debut on the Indian stock exchanges on December 27, 2024, with a listing at ₹832 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹131, or 18.68 per cent on BSE, against the issue price of ₹701. On NSE, the scrip listed at ₹826, reflecting a premium of 17.83 per cent, against the issue price of ₹701.