Lupin share rises 2% as arm commissions Oncology block at Vizag facility

At 1:15 PM, Lupin share price was trading 1.90 per cent higher at ₹2,013.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.91 per cent higher at 84,632.82 levels.

Lupin Pharma
Lupin shares gained after its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), commissioned a dedicated Oncology Block at its Vizag facility in India.
New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Lupin share price today: Pharmaceutical company Lupin share price rose up to 2.17 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,018.70 per share on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
 
At 1:15 PM, Lupin share price was trading 1.90 per cent higher at ₹2,013.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.91 per cent higher at 84,632.82 levels.

Why did Lupin shares rise today?

 
Lupin shares gained after its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), commissioned a dedicated Oncology Block at its Vizag facility in India. 
 
The new high-containment unit majorly boosts LMS’s Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) capabilities for High Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs), catering to rising global demand in oncology drug development.
 
Spread across 4,270 sq. metres, the facility houses 20 reactors (250L-2000L) and over 20 isolators with advanced containment systems ensuring exposure levels of ≤0.05 µg/m³. It supports flexible scale-up (1-35 kg batches) and maintains stringent environmental controls (≤25°C, ≤45% RH) for safe and compliant API production meeting global quality standards. 
The Oncology Block integrates a Process Development Laboratory and Quality Control Laboratory under one roof, enabling route scouting, analytical development, process optimisation, and validation. Operated by scientists with HPAPI expertise, it ensures seamless transition from lab-scale to commercial manufacturing.
 
Equipped with isolator-based operations, integrated SCADA systems, and a robust effluent detoxification system, the facility adheres to global regulatory and environmental safety standards.
 
With this expansion, LMS reinforces its position as a trusted global CDMO partner, combining Lupin’s scientific expertise with cutting-edge containment and regulatory excellence to accelerate oncology treatment development from concept to commercialisation. 

Lupin Q2 results 

 
Lupin reported a strong set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2FY26), with consolidated net profit surging 73.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,478 crore, beating market expectations. The robust performance was driven by healthy growth across key global markets. 
 
Revenue from operations rose 24.2 per cent  Y-o-Y to ₹7,048 crore, compared to ₹5,673 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

About Lupin 

 
Lupin Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a presence in over 100 markets worldwide. 
 
The company develops and manufactures a diverse portfolio of branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). 
 
Known for its strong foothold in India and the US, Lupin operates across key therapy areas such as respiratory, cardiovascular, diabetes, infectious diseases, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women’s health. 
 
With 15 advanced manufacturing facilities, 7 research centers, and a team of over 24,000 professionals, Lupin remains dedicated to enhancing patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries – Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

Share Market Today Buzzing stocks Lupin share market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE Indian equities Share price Indian equity markets BSE Sensex Nifty50 Pharma stocks Pharma sector

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

