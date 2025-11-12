Bihar Exit Polls, US-India deal: Reasons for Sensex, Nifty rally today

Stock market rally today, Nov 12: Stock markets in India rose on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, with the benchmark indices – the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 – gaining nearly 1 per cent intraday.

Hopes of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returning to power, optimism around the India-US trade deal, gains in information technology (IT) shares, and heavyweight Reliance Industries’ stock moving closer to record high levels aided market bulls.

On the bourses, the BSE Sensex index jumped 759 points (0.9 per cent) to hit a high of 84,630 in the intraday trade. The NSE Nifty, on the other hand, advanced 229 points (0.9 per cent) to 25,924 levels.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index also gained in tandem with the benchmarks, adding up to 0.8 per cent gains intraday. Top gainers today Among large-cap names today, Adani Enterprises, Tech M, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, ONGC, HDFC Life, Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Titan, and Eternal were the top gainers. Meanwhile, within midcaps, BSE, Max Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Tata Elxsi, Concor, Mphasis, Tata Technologies, Adani Total Gas, Biocon, KPIT Tech, 360One WAM, and Cochin Shipyards rewarded investors with up to 7 per cent rally.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Tejas Networks, BLS International Services, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Aegis Logistics, Firstsource Solutions, CAMS, KEC International, and Jyoti Constructions were some of the top smallcap gainers today. These shares jumped up to 8 per cent intraday. Why are markets rising today: Top reasons for Sensex, Nifty rally today Bihar Exit Polls With the Bihar Assembly Elections concluding on Tuesday, most exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the ruling NDA in the state polls. The Exit Polls also predicted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) could possibly improve its tally this time.

The counting of votes is on Friday. According to analysts, a win for NDA in Bihar would signal policy continuity in the state as well as the Centre. This is because JDU has provided support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA in the central government, with 12 MPs from the former party in the central coalition government. If JDU maintains its leadership in Bihar, then it could also ensure continuous support to the central government. India-US trade deal hopes US President Donald Trump has been teasing the markets with hints at a possible trade deal between India and the US.

On Tuesday, US President Trump said that it is “very close” to signing a “fair deal” with India, and that the “tariffs on India will be lowered very substantially”. "We’re working on a very good deal with India. The tariffs will come down very substantially. It will happen at some point,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday (US local time). Other media reports, meanwhile, suggest that the Indian government is not looking at further discussion on trade with the US. The government officials, as per reports, are confident of striking the trade deal soon. “New Delhi is now awaiting Washington’s formal response to its proposal, which was shared during the recent round of bilateral trade agreement (BTA) talks,” reports said.

Notably, India remains one of the last major economies that has not struck a deal with the US yet. Buying in IT shares Tech M, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Wipro were some of the top large-cap IT stocks which logged significant gains on the bourses on Wednesday. LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Coforge, Firstsource Solutions, and KPIT Tech were some other notable IT winners. At the index level, the Nifty IT index added 2 per cent intraday. The rise in IT shares on Wednesday came after Donald Trump said the US doesn’t have enough talent and needs foreign workers. His comments come after the administration, earlier this year, slapped a $100,000 application fee on new H-1B visas, which is widely used by some of the country’s largest companies, especially tech industry giants, to bring in workers from other countries.

Back home, analysts said that the Indian IT companies reported better-than-expected Q2 results, aided by stronger growth, margin expansion, and healthy deal wins. READ MORE RIL shares near record high Reliance Industries (RIL) shares accounted for most of the gains on the benchmarks today. With 1.8 per cent gains intraday (₹1,521), RIL stock hit its highest level in four months and was close to its 52-week high level of ₹1,551 per share. Further, the stock had hit a record high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8, 2024. In terms of contribution, RIL accounted for nearly 22 per cent of the gains clocked by the benchmark BSE Sensex index.