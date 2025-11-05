M&M to sell entire 3.45% stake in RBL Bank via ₹682-cr block deal

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is selling its entire 3.45 per cent stake in RBL Bank through a block deal, according to Bloomberg. The transaction is valued at Rs 682 crore, marking the automaker’s complete exit from the private lender a little over a year after its investment.
The floor price for the block has been fixed at Rs 317 per share, which represents a discount of around 2.1 per cent to the bank’s current market price. An email sent to M&M remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
M&M’s profitable exit from RBL Bank
The move culminates in a significant profit for the automaker — M&M is set to make a 64 per cent return on its Rs 417 crore investment made in July 2023. At that time, the company picked up the minority stake in RBL Bank at Rs 197 per share.
Strategic intent and early signals
M&M had stated in August 2023 that it had no intention of investing further in the bank. The swift exit confirms the automaker’s strategic intent, articulated shortly after the initial investment.
M&M’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Anish Shah, had said at the time: “There is no intention of going further at this point. But it helps us understand the sector a lot better to enhance the value of a business that is nearly a Rs 40,000 crore market capitalisation.”
Insight-driven divestment
The successful, profitable divestment suggests that M&M’s goal of gaining better insight into the banking sector has been achieved, leading to the sale of its full holding.