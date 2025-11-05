Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / M&M to sell entire 3.45% stake in RBL Bank via ₹682-cr block deal

M&M to sell entire 3.45% stake in RBL Bank via ₹682-cr block deal

The automaker's full exit from RBL Bank via a Rs 682 crore block deal brings a 64 per cent return on its year-old investment

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M had stated in August 2023 that it had no intention of investing further in the bank.

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is selling its entire 3.45 per cent stake in RBL Bank through a block deal, according to Bloomberg. The transaction is valued at Rs 682 crore, marking the automaker’s complete exit from the private lender a little over a year after its investment.
 
The floor price for the block has been fixed at Rs 317 per share, which represents a discount of around 2.1 per cent to the bank’s current market price. An email sent to M&M remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
 
M&M’s profitable exit from RBL Bank
 
The move culminates in a significant profit for the automaker — M&M is set to make a 64 per cent return on its Rs 417 crore investment made in July 2023. At that time, the company picked up the minority stake in RBL Bank at Rs 197 per share.
 
 
Strategic intent and early signals

Also Read

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M Q2 results: Profit rises 16% on strong auto and farm showing

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Autos; check top stock bets, levels here

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

M&M Q2 preview: Here's what to expect from SUV maker in September quarter

Mahindra

M&M records 26% growth in overall auto sales to over 120K units in October

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M to partner with Samsung to launch digital keys for electric SUVs

 
M&M had stated in August 2023 that it had no intention of investing further in the bank. The swift exit confirms the automaker’s strategic intent, articulated shortly after the initial investment. 
M&M’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Anish Shah, had said at the time: “There is no intention of going further at this point. But it helps us understand the sector a lot better to enhance the value of a business that is nearly a Rs 40,000 crore market capitalisation.”
 
Insight-driven divestment
 
The successful, profitable divestment suggests that M&M’s goal of gaining better insight into the banking sector has been achieved, leading to the sale of its full holding.

More From This Section

Grasim Industries

Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman to relaunch in India with more products soon: CEO Mohit Kumarpremium

M3M India, M3M Group, Real Estate

M3M enters integrated township segment, to invest Rs 7,200 cr in Gurugram

Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California

AI ads: Blurring the line between information, recommendation and promotionpremium

Microsoft Copilot Fall Release

Microsoft to enable local data processing for Copilot in India by 2025

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra RBL Bank Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon