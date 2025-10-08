Home / Markets / News / Madhya Bharat Agro rises 5% on posting healthy Q2 results; quick overview

Madhya Bharat Agro rises 5% on posting healthy Q2 results; quick overview

In Q2, the company posted a net profit of ₹30.45 crore, as compared to ₹13.83 crore a year ago, up 120 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Madhya Bharat Agro shares advanced 4.8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logging an intraday high at ₹447 per share. At 12:26 PM, Madhya Bharat’s share price was trading 3.13 per cent higher at ₹439.85 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was down 0.15 per cent at 25,070.05.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,862.6 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹465 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹197 per share. 

Why were Madhya Bharat shares in demand? 

The stock was in demand after the company posted its second quarter (Q2FY26) results.
 
In Q2, the company posted a net profit of ₹30.45 crore, as compared to ₹13.83 crore a year ago, up 120 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations stood at ₹450.19 crore, as against ₹278.3 crore, up 61.7 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
The total income for the quarter stood at ₹451.9 crore, as compared to ₹280.03 crore a year ago. Besides, total expenses stood at ₹403.39 crore, as compared to ₹257.27 crore a year ago. 
 
Madhya Bharat Agro Products, part of Ostwal Group, is engaged in the business of manufacturing fertiliser and chemical products. Incorporated in the year 1997 as a private sector unit manufacturing single super phosphate, it was converted to a public limited company in 1999 and in 2004 it came in the current management of “Ostwal Group of Industries”. The company started its commercial production of Beneficiated Rock Phosphate at Village Sorai, Tehsil Banda, Distt. Sagar in year 2012 with a total production capacity of 99,000 TPA. 
 
The company emphasises now on providing goods as per the required standards and customer specifications and ensures that all our products have the appropriate content of various chemical compositions.  It uses modern machines and equipment in the manufacturing process, and we upgrade the technology used in production on a regular basis, to keep pace with the ever-changing business scenario.
 

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

