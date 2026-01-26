Volatility woes: Market breadth weakest in 11 months amid FPI selloff

The advance–decline ratio (ADR), a key gauge of market breadth, has remained negative for the third consecutive month, owing to persistent selling pressure from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

An ADR below 1 indicates that declining stocks have outnumbered advancing ones.

In January, the ADR slipped to its lowest level in nearly a year. According to BSE data, the ratio stood at 0.78 as of January 23, the weakest reading since February 2025. The last time the ADR stayed below 1 for three straight months was between December 2024 and February 2025.

Market breadth has been weighed down by sustained FPI outflows, diversion of flows towards initial public offerings (IPOs), and secondary share sales. These have been constraining the secondary market of liquidity, say experts.

FPIs have pulled out ₹33,598 crore from Indian equities so far this year, even as they remain net buyers in several other emerging markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The lack of visibility on corporate earnings recovery and uncertainty around an India–US trade agreement further dampened investor sentiment.

“Market participants believe that delays in the US–India trade agreement could widen India’s trade and current account deficits, putting additional pressure on the rupee. Sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) selling reflects expectations of rupee depreciation,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.