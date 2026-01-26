Volatility woes: Market breadth weakest in 11 months amid FPI selloff

FPIs have pulled out ₹33,598 crore from Indian equities so far this year, even as they remain net buyers in several other emerging markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand.
The lack of visibility on corporate earnings recovery and uncertainty around an India–US trade agreement further dampened investor sentiment.
“Market participants believe that delays in the US–India trade agreement could widen India’s trade and current account deficits, putting additional pressure on the rupee. Sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) selling reflects expectations of rupee depreciation,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.
He added, “For foreign investor confidence to return two things are needed — an improvement in corporate earnings and progress on the trade deal. While earnings could revive in Q4 FY26, there is no clarity on the trade agreement’s timeline. This remains the biggest uncertainty for markets.”