FMCG stocks gain as RBI cuts FY26 inflation est; GCPL, HUL rise up to 2%

FMCG stocks: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks gained momentum in a weak market after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks gained momentum in a weak market after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the inflation forecast for FY26 to 4 per cent, from 4.2 per cent earlier, and saw urban consumption improving.

“CPI inflation for the financial year 2025-26 is projected at 4.0 per cent, with Q1 at 3.6 per cent; Q2 at 3.9 per cent; Q3 at 3.8 per cent; and Q4 at 4.4 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced,” RBI said, in a statement.

Earlier, CPI forecast for Q1FY26 was at 4.5 per cent, Q2FY26 at 4 per cent. However, RBI increased Q4FY26 CPI estimates to 4.4 per cent, from 4.2 per cent earlier.

The RBI MPC, on Wednesday, unanimously decided to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 6 per cent, from 6.25 per cent earlier.

Following this, the FMCG index surged up to 1.41 per cent, to an intraday high of 55,066.60.

Among individual stocks, Emami led the rally, rising up to 2.67 per cent, hitting an intraday high of Rs 597.70. Nestle followed closely, gaining 2.36 per cent to reach Rs 2,329.20.

Other FMCG stocks also saw strong gains, with Godrej Consumer rising 2.22 per cent to Rs 1,223.85, HUL up 2.08 per cent to Rs 2,337, and Britannia climbing 1.75 per cent to Rs 5,270.05. Dabur increased by 1.49 per cent to Rs 465.85, Tata Consumer rose 1.45 per cent to Rs 1,085.30, and Colgate Palmolive advanced 1.64 per cent to Rs 2,479.95. Other notable stocks in the sector, such as ITC (up 1.39 per cent to Rs 418.30), UBL (up 1.92 per cent to Rs 2,035), United Spirits (up 1.39 per cent to Rs 1,444.95), Marico (up 1.01 per cent to Rs 685), VBL (up 1.71 per cent to Rs 549.65), Patanjali (up 0.47 per cent to Rs 1,825.45), and Radico (up 1.05 per cent to Rs 2,347.75), also saw positive movement.

RBI's latest data showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) headline inflation dropped by a cumulative 1.6 per centage points between January and February 2025, falling from 5.2 per cent in December 2024 to a low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025.

The decrease, according to RBI, was largely driven by a strong seasonal correction in vegetable prices.

Additionally, food inflation dropped to a 21-month low of 3.8 per cent in February, while the fuel group continued to show deflation. Core inflation, which had remained steady during December 2024 and January 2025, rose slightly to 4.1 per cent in February 2025, primarily due to a significant increase in gold prices.

RBI's outlook

The RBI's outlook for food inflation is notably positive, with considerable seasonal corrections in vegetable prices. The uncertainty surrounding rabi crops has lessened considerably, and second advance estimates suggest record wheat production, along with higher production of key pulses compared to last year.

Together with robust kharif arrivals, these factors are expected to help achieve a sustained softening in food inflation.

Inflation expectations for the next three months and the next year have declined sharply, which is expected to help anchor inflation expectations moving forward.

Furthermore, the recent fall in crude oil prices is expected to have a favorable impact on the inflation outlook.

However, the RBI noted that global market uncertainties and the possibility of adverse weather-related disruptions could pose upside risks to inflation.

Additionally, another factor contributing to the rally in FMCG stocks could be the prediction from Skymet of a normal southwest monsoon for India, despite a sluggish start.

Generally, FMCG stocks tend to rise after a rate cut, as lower interest rates can stimulate consumer spending and economic activity, which may lead to increased demand for FMCG products—essential goods in daily life.

At 11:14 AM, Nifty FMCG index was trading 0.65 per cent higher at 54,654.80 level. In comparison, the Nifty50 index was trading 0.76 per cent lower at 22,365.55 level.