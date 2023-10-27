Markets may ignore West Asia events till there's no invasion: Chris Wood





Markets will continue to try to ignore events in West Asia so long as no invasion is launched, wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his latest weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

Meanwhile, Israel launched ground raid into northern Gaza on Thursday, reports suggest. Wood believes that Israel is biding its time, waiting for the news cycle to play out, while working out the best plan of attack.



ALSO READ: There is no better investment in long run than equities: Samir Arora

“This is entirely possible. Still it is not so clear to GREED & fear that time is on the side of the present Israeli government given the need of its leadership to preserve the sense of crisis before the underlying internal political divisions within Israel resurface again,” he said.





Over the past few weeks, equity markets have reacted sharply to the developments in West Asia with most frontline indices across the globe slipping 1 per cent to 7 per cent.



Indian markets are among the worst hit in Asia, with the S&P BSE Sensex slipping over 5 per cent to trade below the 64,000 mark. On the other hand, the Nifty50 has also lost close to 5 per cent and has dipped below the 19,000 mark for the first time in four months.

Oil on the boil

Another casualty of the Israel – Hamas war have been crude oil prices, which jumped to over $92 a barrel (Brent) by October 18 from $84 a barrel on October 5, translating into a rise of nearly 10 per cent in barely 13 days. Prices, however, have come off a tad since then.



When it comes to the market reaction from here, analysts at UBS believe oil remains the main transmission mechanism for a risk-off trade, and a significant move higher is the key event to watch.





ALSO READ: Gaza has oil markets on edge, could build more urgency to transition: IEA As things stand, they do not expect oil prices to spiral out of control and see Brent crude oil fluctuating between $90 a barrel and $100 a barrel, alongside any local escalations such as involvement from Hezbollah.

While pressure toward the $105–110 a barrel range is possible with an incremental reduction in Iranian exports, UBS said there is currently spare capacity sitting with OPEC+ to help offset the impact. A more pronounced move above $120 a barrel, they said, is likely to only come with a significant supply disruption.