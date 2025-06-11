Home / Markets / News / Marksans Pharma shares surge 5% after block trades; details here

Marksans Pharma shares rose 5 per cent after 10.27 million shares changed hands via multiple pre-market block trades

Marksans Pharma had about 10.27 million shares change hands in nine pre-market block trades
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Shares of Marksans Pharma rose nearly 5 per cent in Wednesday's intraday session after 10.27 million shares changed hands via multiple pre-market block trades. 
 
Marksans Pharma's stock rose as much as 4.63 per cent during the day to ₹261.5 per share, the highest intraday gain since May 21 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.2 per cent higher at ₹258.1 apiece, compared to a 0.34 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:20 AM. Marksans Pharma's 52-week high share price is ₹358.50, and the 52-week low share price is ₹154.45.
 
Shares of the company currently trade at the highest level since February 11 this year and have recovered 38 per cent from their March lows. The counter has risen 10.8 per cent this year, compared to a 6.3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Marksans Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,995.24 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Marksans Pharma block trades

The pharmaceuticals company had about 10.27 million shares, or a 2.27 per cent stake change hands in nine pre-market block trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. 
 
However, the news reports had earlier said that OrbiMed Asia IV Mauritius FVCI Ltd. had offered to sell a 2.27 per cent stake in Marksans Pharma via block trades. The global healthcare investment firm sought to raise as much as ₹256.8 crore, reports said, quoting the term sheet. The shares changed hands at an average price of ₹250 per share.
 
As of March 2025, OrbiMed Asia IV Mauritius FVCI had about a 10.88 per cent stake in the company, according to BSE data.  

About Marksans Pharma 

Marksans Pharma, based in Mumbai, specialises in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in global markets. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK, all of which are approved by regulatory agencies, including the USFDA, UKMHRA, and Australian TGA.
 
Marksans Pharma offers a diverse product portfolio across key therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular (CVS), central nervous system (CNS), anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterology, and anti-allergies. These products are marketed worldwide. 
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

