Marksans Pharma shares surge 5% after block trades; details here

Shares of Marksans Pharma rose nearly 5 per cent in Wednesday's intraday session after 10.27 million shares changed hands via multiple pre-market block trades.

Shares of the company currently trade at the highest level since February 11 this year and have recovered 38 per cent from their March lows. The counter has risen 10.8 per cent this year, compared to a 6.3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Marksans Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,995.24 crore.

Marksans Pharma block trades

The pharmaceuticals company had about 10.27 million shares, or a 2.27 per cent stake change hands in nine pre-market block trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

However, the news reports had earlier said that OrbiMed Asia IV Mauritius FVCI Ltd. had offered to sell a 2.27 per cent stake in Marksans Pharma via block trades. The global healthcare investment firm sought to raise as much as ₹256.8 crore, reports said, quoting the term sheet. The shares changed hands at an average price of ₹250 per share.