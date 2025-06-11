Home / Markets / News / Trading ideas: 5 largecap stocks with up to 18% upside potential

Trading ideas: 5 largecap stocks with up to 18% upside potential

Technical charts show that largecaps stocks - Adani Total Gas, LTIMindtree, Jindal Stainless, RECL and CRISIL are favourably placed for likely gains in the near term.

Largecap stock ideas: ATGL, LTIMindtree, JSL, RECL, CRISIL look good on tech charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Largecap stocks, also commonly known as blue-chip stocks, for these are well-established companies, with steady earnings and market leadership positions in their respective industries.  As per the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) the top 100 listed companies on the stock exchanges, with a market capitalisation in excess of ₹20,000 crore are considered as largecap stocks.  In terms of stock market trading, the largecap stocks tend to be less volatile when compared to midcap or smallcap stocks.  Here are 5 largecap stock ideas that can potentially generate up to 18 per cent returns in the short-to-medium term. 

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL)

Current Price: ₹711  Upside Potential: 15.3%  Support: ₹709; ₹685  Resistance: ₹774  ATGL stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the third straight trading session, after a gap of almost 10 months. Technical chart shows presence of near support at ₹709 levels; below which the 200-DMA at ₹685 should act as a formidable support. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹820 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹774. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | Nifty Bank likely to hit 60,000; these 5 bank stocks likely to gain 

LTIMindtree

Current Price: ₹5,340  Upside Potential: 14.2%  Support: ₹5,140; ₹5,035  Resistance: ₹5,540; ₹5,850; ₹5,950  LTIMindtree recently gave a breakout on the weekly scale. The short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹5,140 levels; below which significant support for the stock exists around ₹5,035 levels. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹6,100 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,540, ₹5,850 and ₹5,950 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

RECL

Current Price: ₹425  Upside Potential: 15.3%  Support: ₹408  Resistance: ₹447; ₹460  RECL stock gave a fresh breakout on the daily scale on June 9. That apart, the stock has consistently found support around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which now stands at ₹408. On the upside, the stock can potentially attempt a rally towards ₹490 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹447 and ₹460 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ |  5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here 

Jindal Stainless (JSL)

Current Price: ₹726  Upside Potential: 17.1%  Support: ₹720; ₹680  Resistance: ₹765; ₹800  JSL is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹720; below which notable support for the stock exists around ₹680. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹850 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹765 and ₹800 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

CRISIL

Current Price: ₹5,674  Upside Potential: 18.1%  Support: ₹5,500; ₹5,350  Resistance: ₹6,100; ₹6,360  CRISIL is likely to trade on a bullish note as long as the stock trades above ₹5,500 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹5,350 levels. On the upside, the stock may soar to ₹6,700 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹6,100 and ₹6,360 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

