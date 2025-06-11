Trading ideas: 5 largecap stocks with up to 18% upside potential

Technical charts show that largecaps stocks - Adani Total Gas, LTIMindtree, Jindal Stainless, RECL and CRISIL are favourably placed for likely gains in the near term.

