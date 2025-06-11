Trading ideas: 5 largecap stocks with up to 18% upside potential

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL)Current Price: ₹711 Upside Potential: 15.3% Support: ₹709; ₹685 Resistance: ₹774 ATGL stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the third straight trading session, after a gap of almost 10 months. Technical chart shows presence of near support at ₹709 levels; below which the 200-DMA at ₹685 should act as a formidable support. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹820 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹774. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Nifty Bank likely to hit 60,000; these 5 bank stocks likely to gain
LTIMindtreeCurrent Price: ₹5,340 Upside Potential: 14.2% Support: ₹5,140; ₹5,035 Resistance: ₹5,540; ₹5,850; ₹5,950 LTIMindtree recently gave a breakout on the weekly scale. The short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹5,140 levels; below which significant support for the stock exists around ₹5,035 levels. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹6,100 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,540, ₹5,850 and ₹5,950 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
RECLCurrent Price: ₹425 Upside Potential: 15.3% Support: ₹408 Resistance: ₹447; ₹460 RECL stock gave a fresh breakout on the daily scale on June 9. That apart, the stock has consistently found support around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which now stands at ₹408. On the upside, the stock can potentially attempt a rally towards ₹490 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹447 and ₹460 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | 5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here
Jindal Stainless (JSL)Current Price: ₹726 Upside Potential: 17.1% Support: ₹720; ₹680 Resistance: ₹765; ₹800 JSL is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹720; below which notable support for the stock exists around ₹680. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹850 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹765 and ₹800 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
CRISILCurrent Price: ₹5,674 Upside Potential: 18.1% Support: ₹5,500; ₹5,350 Resistance: ₹6,100; ₹6,360 CRISIL is likely to trade on a bullish note as long as the stock trades above ₹5,500 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹5,350 levels. On the upside, the stock may soar to ₹6,700 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹6,100 and ₹6,360 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app