Here's why Kolte-Patil Developers share is buzzing today, June 11; details

Here's why Kolte-Patil Developers share is buzzing today, June 11; details

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers rose on Wednesday after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved a proposal by BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII to acquire a 40% stake in the company

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers rose on Wednesday after CCI approved a proposal by BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII to acquire a 40% stake in the company.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Kolte-Patil Developers share price: Real estate developer Kolte-Patil Developers share price rose as much as 3.21 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹472 per share on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. 
 
At 11:00 AM, Kolte-Patil Developers shares were off day’s high, and were trading 1.96 per cent to ₹466.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.27 per cent higher at 82,613.62 levels.
 

Why did Kolte-Patil Developers share price rise today?

 
Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers rose on Wednesday after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved a proposal by BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII to acquire a 40 per cent stake in the company.
 
 
BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII is an affiliate of funds managed by Blackstone Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager. The transaction will be carried out through a combination of share subscription and share purchase.
 
As part of the deal, an open offer will also be made to public shareholders, as required under Sebi regulations, allowing them an opportunity to tender their shares. Depending on the response to the open offer, Blackstone's total shareholding in Kolte-Patil could potentially exceed 40 per cent.

Earlier this year in March, Blackstone had expressed interest in acquiring up to a 66 per cent stake in the Pune-based developer, marking its strategic entry into India’s residential real estate space. READ MORE
 

Kolte-Patil Developers Q4 results

 
Kolte-Patil Developers reported a consolidated net profit of ₹66.29 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to a net loss of ₹26.18 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24). 
 
The turnaround was driven by a rise in total income, which increased to ₹723.20 crore from ₹527.71 crore year-on-year.
 
For the full financial year 2024-25, the company posted a net profit of ₹109.33 crore, reversing a net loss of ₹67.48 crore recorded in the previous year. Total income for the fiscal rose to ₹1,763.73 crore, up from ₹1,394.78 crore in 2023-24.
 

About Kolte-Patil Developers

 
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, incorporated in 1991 and headquartered in Pune, is a listed real estate company with a strong presence in the Pune residential market. 
 
The company is listed on both the NSE and BSE. Over the past three decades, it has developed more than 64 projects, including residential complexes, commercial spaces, and IT parks, covering a total saleable area of approximately 28 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

