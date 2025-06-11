Home / Markets / News / Solarium Green Energy share hits 5% upper circuit on June 11; here's why

Solarium Green Energy share hits 5% upper circuit on June 11; here's why

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Solarium Green Energy share price: Solarium Green Energy share price rose as much as 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit at ₹389.70 per share on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
 
At 10:00 AM, Solarium Green Energy share price was trading 3.97 per cent higher at ₹385.90. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 82,489.08 levels.  Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
 

Why did Solarium Green Energy share price rise today?

 
The company revealed plans to establish a 1000 MW solar module production facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at an estimated capital expenditure of ₹70 crore, funded through a 3:1 debt-to-equity mix, along with necessary working capital. 
 
The initiative marks a major step in Solarium’s backward integration strategy, aiming to enhance control over key components used in its Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solar projects.
 
Notably, solar modules account for 50–60 per cent of a typical EPC project cost. 
 
By manufacturing these modules in-house, the company expects to mitigate cost volatility, reduce dependency on external suppliers, improve project timelines, and expand profit margins.
 
The facility will produce Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules using advanced technologies like TOPCon cells, half-cut cells, and bifacial cells, supported by high-end imported equipment such as tabber-stringers, laminators, and sun simulators.  ALSO READ | Avantel shares rise 3% in trade; here's why investors are buying stock
 
Additionally, Solarium will begin manufacturing mounting structures (approximately 10 per cent of project cost) at its existing Bavla facility in Gujarat, further streamlining its execution capabilities.
 
This vertical integration is designed to shield Solarium from supply chain disruptions, geopolitical risks, and price fluctuations, ensuring timely delivery and cost efficiency across its long-term projects.
 
Surplus manufacturing capacity, beyond internal consumption, may be utilised to supply other EPC players and B2B clients, boosting revenue diversification. 
 
The company also aims to strengthen its position in both government (B2G) and business (B2B) segments and expand its presence in the residential market.
 
The new facility is expected to commence commercial operations by Q4 of the current financial year (FY26), with Solarium stressing upon its future-ready, fully automated plant that integrates the latest technological advancements in solar manufacturing.  ALSO READ | UBL to Radico Khaitan: Alcohol stocks decline after excise duty hike report

About Solarium Green Energy

 
Founded in 2018, Solarium Green Energy is a provider of end-to-end turnkey solar solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services including design, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance (O&M). 
 
The company also supplies a diverse range of solar products such as PV modules, inverters, and Availability Based Tariff (ABT) meters.
 
Founded by first-generation entrepreneurs with a combined experience of over 21 years in the solar industry, Solarium Green Energy has rapidly emerged as a market leader, particularly in the residential rooftop (B2C) segment, where it has executed 65+ MW of projects across more than 18,000 homes, supported by a robust in-house sales force and a network of over 350 channel partners.
 
In addition to its strong residential presence, the company has successfully delivered over 35 MW of commercial and industrial rooftop projects and more than 30 MW of ground-mounted solar installations, including government projects. 

Topics :Buzzing stocksSolar panelsShare priceshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesMARKETS TODAYIndian stock market

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

