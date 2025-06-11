Solarium Green Energy share hits 5% upper circuit on June 11; here's why

Solarium Green Energy share price: Solarium Green Energy share price rose as much as 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit at ₹389.70 per share on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Why did Solarium Green Energy share price rise today?

Shares of Solarium Green Energy surged on Wednesday after the company announced its re-entry into the manufacturing of solar modules, leveraging cutting-edge, fully automated technology.

The company revealed plans to establish a 1000 MW solar module production facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at an estimated capital expenditure of ₹70 crore, funded through a 3:1 debt-to-equity mix, along with necessary working capital. The initiative marks a major step in Solarium’s backward integration strategy, aiming to enhance control over key components used in its Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solar projects. Notably, solar modules account for 50–60 per cent of a typical EPC project cost. By manufacturing these modules in-house, the company expects to mitigate cost volatility, reduce dependency on external suppliers, improve project timelines, and expand profit margins.

The facility will produce Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules using advanced technologies like TOPCon cells, half-cut cells, and bifacial cells, supported by high-end imported equipment such as tabber-stringers, laminators, and sun simulators. Additionally, Solarium will begin manufacturing mounting structures (approximately 10 per cent of project cost) at its existing Bavla facility in Gujarat, further streamlining its execution capabilities. This vertical integration is designed to shield Solarium from supply chain disruptions, geopolitical risks, and price fluctuations, ensuring timely delivery and cost efficiency across its long-term projects.

Surplus manufacturing capacity, beyond internal consumption, may be utilised to supply other EPC players and B2B clients, boosting revenue diversification. The company also aims to strengthen its position in both government (B2G) and business (B2B) segments and expand its presence in the residential market. The new facility is expected to commence commercial operations by Q4 of the current financial year (FY26), with Solarium stressing upon its future-ready, fully automated plant that integrates the latest technological advancements in solar manufacturing. About Solarium Green Energy Founded in 2018, Solarium Green Energy is a provider of end-to-end turnkey solar solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services including design, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance (O&M).