Maruti Suzuki best placed to gain from alternative-fuel shift: Analysts

Maruti Suzuki share price: CNG, hybrids and electric vehicles are rapidly gaining ground in India’s passenger vehicle market. According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, CNG, hybrids and electric vehicles together accounted for 40.59 per cent of passenger vehicle retail sales in July 2026. This was just 1.09 percentage points below petrol’s 41.68 per cent share. A year ago, the gap between alternative fuels and petrol was much wider at 13.21 percentage points.

The shift towards alternative-fuel passenger vehicles is being driven by a combination of economics, policy support and changing consumer preferences. Also, the rollout of E20 fuel has emerged as a relatively new factor influencing consumer decisions, said analysts.

"Concerns over engine life, long-term reliability and mileage are prompting some buyers to delay petrol purchases or consider alternative-fuel vehicles," said market expert Avinash Gorakshakar. The alternative-fuel market is currently led by CNG and hybrids. Data showed that CNG alone accounted for 24.67 per cent of PV sales, supported by lower running costs and a wider fuel network. CNG more convenient for consumers Analysts said the expansion of CNG infrastructure, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, along with twin-cylinder CNG technology and automatic CNG models, is making the fuel more convenient for consumers. GST-led affordability, improving EV charging infrastructure and incentives under the PM E-DRIVE scheme are also supporting the adoption of hybrids and EVs.

Ahol Prajapati, equity research analyst at SAMCO Securities, said uncertainty around the transition to E20 petrol has also nudged some buyers towards CNG, hybrids and EVs. Maruti Suzuki dominates CNG space Against this backdrop, analysts said that Against this backdrop, analysts said that Maruti Suzuki is structurally best placed to benefit from the shift, given it has much larger market share in CNG space compared with EVs. “Maruti Suzuki is structurally positioned to capture the highest sheer volume of alternative fuel buyers over the next 2-3 years,” Gorakshakar said. Prajapati also sees Maruti Suzuki as the best-placed listed player in the near term. The company has a 38.86 per cent share of PV retail sales and has a presence across CNG, hybrids and EVs, including its S-CNG range, Toyota-sourced strong hybrids and the e-Vitara.