Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Glenmark Pharma stock gains 3% on launch novel COPD treatment; details here

Glenmark Pharma stock gains 3% on launch novel COPD treatment; details here

Glenmark Pharm has launched the world's first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for treatment of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Research-led global pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals saw a surge in demand for its shares on Tuesday as the company announced the launch of the world’s first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The company's share price rose 2.77 per cent to ₹1,893.60 per share during intraday deals on Tuesday.
 
Investor demand continues to remain upbeat for pharmaceutical stocks. At 11:22 AM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock was quoting at ₹1,875.60, higher by 1.80 percent from the previous close of ₹1,842.40 on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,949.90, down 9.60 points or 0.04 per cent.
 
 
So far during the day, a combined total of 0.51 million equity shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, valued at ₹95.46 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,284.80–₹1,275.50 on the NSE. As of November 25, the pharmaceutical company's market capitalisation stood at ₹52,932.41 crore on the NSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches world’s first nebulised triple therapy for COPD

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Nebzmart® GFB Smartules® and Glenmark Airz® FB Smartules®, the world’s first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Also Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

Glenmark Pharma shares rise after 72% Q2 profit jump; check outlook here

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results: Profit jumps 72% to ₹610.43 cr

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q2 results today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Marico among others on Nov 14

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark gets China approval for Ryaltris nasal spray for allergiespremium

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark's Ryaltris nasal spray gets China approval for allergic rhinitis

 
"Both products combine three proven medicines – Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonide – to reduce airway obstruction, inflammation, and improve lung function and symptom control. As a single, easy-to-use nebulised therapy, it minimises the burden of multiple medications. This marks a breakthrough as a new standard of care for COPD patients, especially those who struggle with using Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) or Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)," the company said in a release.
 
Commenting on the launch, Alok Malik, president & business Head, India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “At Glenmark, innovation is about reimagining and redefining how therapies reach patients. With Nebzmart® GFB Smartules® and Glenmark Airz® FB Smartules®, the world’s first nebulised triple therapy for COPD, we are transforming respiratory care. This milestone reinforces Glenmark’s position as a front-runner in respiratory innovation and our commitment to making advanced, affordable, and accessible solutions for patients.”
 
In a clinical study conducted in India, this nebulised triple therapy demonstrated rapid improvement in lung function and better control of breathlessness (dyspnea) among patients. The treatment was well-tolerated and demonstrated a good safety profile, offering patients a simpler and more effective way to manage COPD.
 
Monika Tandon, global head of clinical development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “This launch represents a significant advancement in the management of COPD and demonstrates our focus on strengthening global respiratory leadership. Nebuliser medications are easy to use in patients with COPD. The strong efficacy and safety demonstrated in the clinical study further support this novel treatment approach in COPD.”
 

More From This Section

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 26,000; VIX up 5%; Realty shares rise, IT drags

Apollo Micro Systems share price

Apollo Micro Systems shares rise 3% on bagging orders worth ₹27.36 crore

Reliance

Reliance Industries hits 16-month high, rallies 8% in 1 month; here's why

Pavna Industries share price

Pavna Industries shares jump 10% after signing MoU with Uttar Pradesh Govt

ACME solar share price

Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade on Nov 25

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Buzzing stocks Pharma stocks share market Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon