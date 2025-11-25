Glenmark Pharma stock gains 3% on launch novel COPD treatment; details here

Research-led global pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals saw a surge in demand for its shares on Tuesday as the company announced the launch of the world’s first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The company's share price rose 2.77 per cent to ₹1,893.60 per share during intraday deals on Tuesday.
Investor demand continues to remain upbeat for pharmaceutical stocks. At 11:22 AM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock was quoting at ₹1,875.60, higher by 1.80 percent from the previous close of ₹1,842.40 on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,949.90, down 9.60 points or 0.04 per cent.
So far during the day, a combined total of 0.51 million equity shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, valued at ₹95.46 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,284.80–₹1,275.50 on the NSE. As of November 25, the pharmaceutical company's market capitalisation stood at ₹52,932.41 crore on the NSE. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches world’s first nebulised triple therapy for COPD
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Nebzmart® GFB Smartules® and Glenmark Airz® FB Smartules®, the world’s first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
"Both products combine three proven medicines – Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonide – to reduce airway obstruction, inflammation, and improve lung function and symptom control. As a single, easy-to-use nebulised therapy, it minimises the burden of multiple medications. This marks a breakthrough as a new standard of care for COPD patients, especially those who struggle with using Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) or Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)," the company said in a release.
Commenting on the launch, Alok Malik, president & business Head, India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “At Glenmark, innovation is about reimagining and redefining how therapies reach patients. With Nebzmart® GFB Smartules® and Glenmark Airz® FB Smartules®, the world’s first nebulised triple therapy for COPD, we are transforming respiratory care. This milestone reinforces Glenmark’s position as a front-runner in respiratory innovation and our commitment to making advanced, affordable, and accessible solutions for patients.”
In a clinical study conducted in India, this nebulised triple therapy demonstrated rapid improvement in lung function and better control of breathlessness (dyspnea) among patients. The treatment was well-tolerated and demonstrated a good safety profile, offering patients a simpler and more effective way to manage COPD.
Monika Tandon, global head of clinical development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “This launch represents a significant advancement in the management of COPD and demonstrates our focus on strengthening global respiratory leadership. Nebuliser medications are easy to use in patients with COPD. The strong efficacy and safety demonstrated in the clinical study further support this novel treatment approach in COPD.”