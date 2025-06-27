Mayasheel Ventures IPO listing today: Shares of roads and highways construction company Mayasheel Ventures made a robust market debut on Friday, June 27, 2025, listing at ₹58 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 23.4 per cent from its issue price of ₹47 per share. After the listing, shares of Mayasheel Ventures were trading at ₹59.5, up 2.6 per cent from the opening price.

Mayasheel Ventures' debut was slightly below the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Mayasheel Ventures were trading ₹60, reflecting a premium of ₹13 or 27.6 per cent against the issue price.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO subscription ALSO READ: Safe Enterprises shares list at 9% premium on NSE SME, beat IPO GMP outlook The company offered shares in the price band of ₹44 to ₹47 with a lot size of 3,000 shares. It received bids for 89,95,62,000 shares against the 38,64,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 232.8 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data. Mayasheel Ventures IPO details Mayasheel Ventures IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares to raise ₹27.28 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Mayasheel Ventures IPO was available for subscription from Friday, June 20, 2025, till Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.