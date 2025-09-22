Home / Markets / News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares jump 6% on singing multiple MoUs; Details

Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares jump 6% on singing multiple MoUs; Details

The stock advanced after the company signed the following Memorandum of Understandings(MoUs) with strategic partners in the shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure sectors

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) shares jumped 6 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,761.65 per share. At 10:00 AM, GRSE’s share price was trading 4.37 per cent higher at ₹2717.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.1 per cent at 82,540.26.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹31,147.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,535 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,180.1.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why are Garden Reach shares rising in trade?

The stock advanced after the company signed the following Memorandum of Understandings(MoUs) with strategic partners in the shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure sectors. 
 
The partners include: Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla; Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata; Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation; The Shipping Corporation of India and Modest Infrastructure Private Limited. 
 
The MoUs were inked at Bhavnagar’s ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The aim is to emerge among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047 under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, gathered fresh momentum.
 
“The MoUs signed today represent a concrete step towards creating an ecosystem where shipyards, ports, operators, and infrastructure partners work in unison. With our legacy of delivering world-class warships and our growing foray into commercial shipbuilding, GRSE is fully committed to supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Maritime Amritkal vision. Together with our partners, we aim to build sustainable, green, and globally competitive solutions that will shape the future of Indian shipbuilding,” said  PR Hari, chairman & managing director, GRSE.   ALSO READ: Netweb Technologies gains 6%, hits record high on securing ₹450 crore-order 
These MoUs create a structured framework for GRSE and its partners to explore and jointly develop projects across multiple domains, newbuild construction (including green / lowemission vessels), ship repair, construction of green tugs as per GTTP specifications, development and maintenance of port infrastructure, jetty and berth development, multimodal logistics and last-mile connectivity, and related civil, rail and ropeway infrastructure for ports and terminals.
 
Prior to this, GRSE signed a contract worth $62.44 million with a Hamburg-based company for the construction of four hybrid multi-purpose vessels. The contract also includes a provision for an additional two hybrid propulsion vessels, a company statement said.
 
The 120-metre-long and 17-metre-wide vessels will feature battery-assisted hybrid propulsion, improved fuel efficiency, and flexible cargo handling systems, aligning with International Maritime Organization (IMO) decarbonisation targets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 140pts, Nifty50 near 25,300; IT shares bleed on new H-1B visa fee

JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on Schloss Bangalore; sees 43% upside

Netweb Technologies gains 6%, hits record high on securing ₹450 crore-order

Solid debut! TechD Cybersecurity lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit

Why do analysts expect Voltas' demand to recover in second half of FY26?

Topics :Garden Reach ShipbuildersMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Buzzing stocks

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story