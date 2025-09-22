Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares jump 6% on singing multiple MoUs; Details

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹31,147.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,535 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,180.1.

The stock advanced after the company signed the following Memorandum of Understandings(MoUs) with strategic partners in the shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure sectors.

“The MoUs signed today represent a concrete step towards creating an ecosystem where shipyards, ports, operators, and infrastructure partners work in unison. With our legacy of delivering world-class warships and our growing foray into commercial shipbuilding, GRSE is fully committed to supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Maritime Amritkal vision. Together with our partners, we aim to build sustainable, green, and globally competitive solutions that will shape the future of Indian shipbuilding,” said PR Hari, chairman & managing director, GRSE.

The MoUs were inked at Bhavnagar’s ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The aim is to emerge among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047 under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, gathered fresh momentum.

These MoUs create a structured framework for GRSE and its partners to explore and jointly develop projects across multiple domains, newbuild construction (including green / lowemission vessels), ship repair, construction of green tugs as per GTTP specifications, development and maintenance of port infrastructure, jetty and berth development, multimodal logistics and last-mile connectivity, and related civil, rail and ropeway infrastructure for ports and terminals.

Prior to this, GRSE signed a contract worth $62.44 million with a Hamburg-based company for the construction of four hybrid multi-purpose vessels. The contract also includes a provision for an additional two hybrid propulsion vessels, a company statement said.