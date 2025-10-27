Here's what pushed Poonawalla Fincorp share price up over 4% in trade

The counter continued to witness buying interest from investors. At 10:47 AM on Monday, Poonawalla Fincorp shares were quoted at ₹502.80, up 3.70 per cent from the previous close of ₹484.85. A combined total of 2.31 million shares, valued at ₹115.93 crore, had already changed hands on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, despite the uptick, the stock remains nearly 11.11 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹570.4, recorded on October 6 earlier this month.

"Together, these solutions embed AI into PFL’s core operations, going beyond automation to create intelligent, scalable, and compliance-ready systems. By shifting from reactive to predictive and prescriptive approaches, PFL is building a digitally confident, governance-driven, and future-ready NBFC," the company said.

ALSO READ: Zen Technologies slips 7% on posting Q2 results; check details here Arvind Kapil, managing director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said: “At Poonawalla Fincorp, we now have 45 AI projects underway, reimagining how our organisation works by infusing intelligence into every part of our ecosystem. Whether it’s providing real-time regulatory clarity, improving the accuracy of compliance reporting, predicting and preventing attrition, strengthening employee governance, or simplifying travel operations — each of these AI-led solutions is designed to make us more agile, transparent, and future-ready.”

He added that the depth of AI projects across diverse departments within the company represents an industry-first approach, with some being potential game changers. “This marks an important step in our journey to build a trusted, technology-driven enterprise that empowers our people and elevates the way we work,” Kapil said.