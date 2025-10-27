Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,15,140.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,610 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,760.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,15,140, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,290.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,900.
US gold prices fell on Monday, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing US-China trade tensions weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited major central bank meetings later this week.
Spot gold lost 0.5 per cent to $4,092.76 per ounce as of 0120 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.7 per cent to $4,106.80 per ounce.
The US dollar rose to a more than two-week high against the yen on the day, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
In India, physical gold demand ticked lower last week as buyers held back purchases, anticipating a deeper price correction. At the same time, a pullback in rates sparked buying interest in China and Singapore.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $48.44 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $1,612.95, and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,431.94.
(with inputs from Reuters)