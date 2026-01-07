Meesho shares hit a 5 per cent lower circuit on BSE at ₹173.2 per share. The stock was under selling pressure after the expiry of its one-month shareholder lock-in period.

At 10:17 AM, Meesho share price was trading 4.99 per cent lower at ₹173.2 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 84,955.11. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹78,167.43 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹254.65 and a 52-week low at ₹153.95.

Around 110 million shares or 2 per cent equity of the company's outstanding equity will become eligible for trading once the lock-in expires, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. However, this does not imply that all these shares will be offloaded in the market immediately. The expiry of the lock-in period simply means that these shares can now be traded.

The stock is currently trading at 7.4 per cent above its listing price on BSE of ₹161.2 per share and 56 per cent above its issue price of ₹111 per share. Currently, Meesho's stock is 11 per cent away from its 52-week low at ₹153.95 per share. It had recorded an all-time high on December 18, 2025. Analyst's view on Meesho Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, feels that Meesho's stock valuation is stretched and suggests 'wait-and-watch'. Similarly, Abhinav Tiwari, research analyst, Bonanza said, "The stock had been trading at elevated valuation multiples compared to other consumer internet and retail peers, prompting profit taking. This lock in related supply, combined with broader risk off sentiment toward high valuation new age stocks, has resulted in valuation de rating, even as the underlying business performance remains largely intact." "Meesho has outperformed after its listing, and even then, there was a consistent buying interest. But valuations look stretched to me, and investors should wait and watch how the next couple of quarters fare going ahead," said Bathini.

According to him, Meesho’s operating metrics remain strong—its monthly active user base stood at around 286 million as of September 2025, with roughly 234 million users making at least one purchase during the year, indicating high conversion especially in smaller towns. Further, in FY25, Meesho generated NMV of about ₹30,000 crore, with active buyers placing around nine orders a year on average; the ₹274 average order value is intentionally kept low to cater to price-sensitive customers. Logistics efficiency has also improved, with cost per order declining from ₹55 in FY23 to ₹46 in FY25, supported by its in-house logistics platform

Valmo and higher delivery density. Cash-on-delivery share has reduced to about 61 per cent in H1FY26 from over 90 per cent earlier, helping lower failures and costs. Meesho listing Softbank-backed e-commerce player Meesho made a debut on Dalal Street on December 10, 2025. The company's shares are listed at ₹162 per share, a premium of ₹51 or 46 per cent on the NSE. Post-listing, the stock touched a high of ₹172.8, up 6.5 per cent from the listing price. On the BSE as well, Meesho shares opened at ₹161.20, a premium of 45 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 7 per cent from the listing price to ₹172.5.