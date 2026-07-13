Merchant banker registrations at highest level since FY00, shows data

A number of the new players coming in are primarily handling issues in the SME space, agreed Pavan Kumar Vijay, founder of Delhi-based merchant banker Corporate Professionals. While the current number of registrations appear high when compared to the last few years, the persistence of the IPO boom may see room for even more players to come in, in a rise reminiscent of the 1990s, according to him.
“It is because of IPO activity...with IPOs going up, new registrations are likely to continue,” Vijay said.
There is also migration happening within the segment.
“Merchant bankers who used to operate only in the SME space have moved to the mainboard,” said Haldea.