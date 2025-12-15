Home / Markets / News / Mexico tariff hike to weigh on Indian auto, aluminium exports: JM Financial

Mexico tariff hike to weigh on Indian auto, aluminium exports: JM Financial

Last week, Mexico approved a bill to raise tariffs on more than 1,400 imported goods from Asian countries, effective 1 January 2026

Impact of Mexico tariffs
Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India's exports to Mexico could face pressure with auto, auto components and aluminium likely to be the most affected, following its decision to raise import tariffs on goods from nations without a free trade agreement, according to analysts at JM Financial.
 
Last week, Mexico approved a bill to raise tariffs on more than 1,400 imported goods from Asian countries, effective 1 January 2026, with China expected to be the most affected, according to Bloomberg.
 
The revised tariffs will range between 5 per cent and 50 per cent, with most products facing duties of up to 35 per cent. The bill passed with 76 votes in favour, five against and 35 abstentions. 
 
JM Financial said the move is expected to impact a wide range of products, including automobiles, auto components, steel, aluminium, textiles and plastics. 
 
In the financial year 2025 (FY25), India’s exports to Mexico stood at $5.7 billion, accounting for 1.3 per cent of India's total exports, making Mexico the 21st largest export destination for the country.
 
The top six commodities exported from India to Mexico in FY25 were auto and auto components, electronics, machinery, organic chemicals, aluminium, and iron and steel. Auto and auto components formed the largest share at 33.8 per cent of exports to Mexico, followed by electronics at 12 per cent, JM Financial said.
 
Other key categories included machinery at 9.5 per cent, organic chemicals at 6.8 per cent, aluminium at 6.7 per cent, and iron and steel at 5.3 per cent.
 
Among these, auto and auto components and aluminium are likely to be the most affected, JM Financial noted. Mexico is the second-largest export destination for Indian auto and auto components and the fourth-largest destination for Indian aluminium.
 
JM Financial added that the tariff hike may be aimed at addressing concerns from the United States, Mexico's largest trading partner, ahead of the scheduled review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in 2026. Several countries have been routing exports to the United States via Mexico to bypass recent US tariffs, and the new measures could be intended to curb such practices, the report said. 
 
According to Reuters, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) had urged the commerce ministry in November to press Mexico to “maintain status quo” on tariffs for vehicles shipped from India, according to a copy of the letter.
 
The majority of shipments from India to Mexico are compact cars with an engine size of less than one litre. Of the 1.5 million passenger vehicles sold in Mexico each year, about two-thirds are imported, and India's shipments make up just about 6.7 per cent of the total sales.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urban Company slides 6%, PhysicsWallah dips 2%; here's why stocks fell

Amber Enterprises rises 3% in trade; Motilal Oswal, Nuvama retain 'Buy'

Asian shares slide after Wall Street posts its worst session in 3 weeks

Wakefit Innovations makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

Vodafone Idea stock zooms 96% in 4 months, hits 15-month high; here's why

Topics :MarketsMarkets Sensex Niftyauto demandAuto makersAluminium exportsIndia-MexicoNifty50

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story