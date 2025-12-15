Wakefit Innovations share price: Home and sleep solutions provider Wakefit Innovations made a tepid debut on the bourses on December 15, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) through which it raised ₹1,288.89 crore.

Wakefit Innovations IPO listing came slightly below grey market expectations. Ahead of the D-Street debut, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at ₹199 per share. This translates to a grey market premium of ₹4 per share, or 2.05 per cent, over the IPO issue price.

Wakefit Innovations IPO details

Wakefit Innovations IPO comprised a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares, raising ₹377.18 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.8 million equity shares, amounting to ₹911.71 crore. The shares were offered at a price band of ₹185–195 per share, with a lot size of 76 shares per application. The issue was open from December 8 to December 10, 2025.

The public offering received a decent response from investors, with an overall subscription of around 2.52 times, according to NSE data. The basis of allotment was finalised on December 11. The company fixed the issue price at ₹195 per share.