MF universe rejig: Large-, midcap cut-offs likely to hit new highs in Jan

The market capitalisation (m-cap) cut-off to qualify for mutual funds’ largecap and midcap universe is likely to surge to a new high in the next reclassification.

When will Amfi release the fresh largecap, midcap and smallcap lists?

The fresh list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks is set to be released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in the first week of January.

How much could the largecap cut-off rise in the January rejig?

A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates the largecap cut-off to surge 15 per cent to Rs 1.05 trillion, compared to the current threshold of Rs 91,572 crore. The cut-off exceeded Rs 1 trillion once earlier, in January 2025.

How does Amfi define largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps? Amfi revises the list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks at the start of January and July every year, based on the previous six-month performance of stocks. The top 100 companies based on the average market capitalisation in the past six months qualify as largecaps, the next 150 become midcaps and the rest smallcaps. What is expected for the midcap cut-off this time? A similar rise is expected in the midcap cut-off, with multiple new listings set to enter the basket. The report estimates the m-cap threshold to rise 13 per cent to Rs 34,800 crore, compared to the current cut-off of Rs 30,756 crore.

Why have cut-offs risen in recent years? The size of the smallest largecap and midcap stocks has risen during most reviews in the post-Covid period owing to the market rally and the growing number of listed companies. The largecap and midcap cut-offs have risen in each review since January 2023, except July 2025. As a result, the largecap cut-off has more than tripled over the past five years. Over the same period, the midcap threshold has risen more than four-fold. Which stocks could see churn between largecap and midcap categories? The higher cut-offs are also expected to lead to churn within the largecap and midcap baskets. Midcap stocks such as Muthoot Finance, HDFC AMC and Polycab India are seen as potential entrants into the largecap universe, while some existing largecaps, including Lupin and Mankind Pharma, could slip into the midcap category. The list of potential midcap entries is dominated by new listings such as Groww, Meesho and Lenskart.