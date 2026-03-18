Multiple triggers in MFI space may be offset by near-term headwinds

The year-on-year (Y-o-Y) disbursement growth turned positive in Q3 after five quarters. Industry-wide disbursement growth was 9.2 per cent Q-o-Q and 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y from positive 8.7 per cent growth Q-o-Q and minus 18 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26.

Growth was supported by higher tickets and loan volume growth (single digit percentage growth in average ticket sizes, and in loan volumes). NBFC-MFIs led the growth with 10 per cent Q-o-Q (27 per cent Y-o-Y), with market share gains. Banks had sequential uptick in disbursements of 13 per cent Q-o-Q (down 25 per cent Y-o-Y). Disbursements above ₹50,000 are the most popular with ₹50,000-80,000 bucket market share up to 42.8 per cent (41.9 per cent in Q2FY26), and the ₹80,000-10,0000 share going up to 17.9 per cent (15.2 per cent in Q2FY26).