Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mobikwik Q3 results: Should you buy stock ahead of nos? What analysts say

Mobikwik Q3 results: Should you buy stock ahead of nos? What analysts say

One Mobikwik Systems is slated to announce its third quarter ended December 31, 2024, results on Tuesday, January 7, 2025

MobiKwik

MobiKwik(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Recently listed One Mobikwik Systems will release its third quarter ended December 31, 2024, results on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Shares of One Mobikwik Systems made a stellar debut on bourses on December 18, 2024, with a 58.51 per cent premium over the IPO allotment price of Rs 279 on BSE at Rs 442.25 apiece. 
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mobikwik shares were listed at Rs 440, reflecting a premium of 57.7 per cent per share against the issue price. Currently, the stock trading at Rs 572.85 per share has gained over 120 per cent from its issue price.  
 
 
Astha Jain, senior research analyst, Hem Securities Ltd believes at the current level Mobikwik stock is taking a breather post its recent runup and recommends booking partial profit for investors who had received the allotment as the company doesn't seem very strong fundamentally.
 
"Investors should wait and watch the Q3 results. However, if one wants to make a fresh entry then Rs 530/Rs 540 per share levels are recommended," said Jain. 

Also Read

Mobikwik

Mobikwik zooms 35% from Monday's low on heavy volumes post stellar debut

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

MobiKwik share price jumps 117% in 2 days vs issue price amid strong demand

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Mobikwik leads IPO debut with 90% surge; Vishal, Sai Life gain around 40%

IPO

Final Hours! Mobikwik IPO closes today: Subscription zooms 20x, GMP up 56%

ipo market listing share market

Mobikwik IPO sees strong demand on Day 2: Subscription zooms 9x, GMP up 53%

 
Meanwhile, Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - research and advisory, Master Capital Services recommends only high-risk tolerance investors to park their money in the company from medium to long term.
 
"Continuing to expand the offering to a broader range of services and expansion into digital credit, investments, and insurance verticals could significantly enhance the usefulness of its platform for both new and existing consumers, thereby increasing customer engagement and loyalty," said Upadhyay.
 
He added: Mobikwik's net loss and high debt pose concerns. Additionally, the intense competition in the digital payments space and regulatory risks may create a hindrance.

Mobikwik financial performance 

In FY24, the company's net revenue stood at Rs 875 crore as compared to Rs 539 crore in FY23 which implied a growth of 62.2 per cent. Its profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 14 crore in FY24 as compared to a loss of 81 crore in FY23.
 
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in FY24 stood at Rs 22 crore as compared to an Ebitda loss of Rs 78 crore in FY23. Ebitda margin stood at 2.5 per cent in FY24 as compared to -14.4 per cent in FY23. 
 
One Mobikwik Systems Limited, co-founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, leverages its expertise in scalable technology to drive financial inclusion for underserved populations in India. The company operates a platform business model with a two-sided payment network. Its diverse portfolio spans payments, digital credit, investments, and insurance, with continuous innovations enhancing user engagement, profitability, and platform value. 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 650 pts to 78,550; Broader mkts, sector indices fall up to 3%

Fortune Hotels

ITC demerger: 7 hotel stocks with up to 15% upside potential as per charts

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Brigade Enterprises shares rise after acquiring 20 acres land in Bengaluru

it sector job,talent poaching

Mphasis share pops 3% as Jefferies initiates with 'Buy', sees 21% upside

Quick service restaurants, Fastfood

Quick-service restaurant stocks in demand: Jubilant, Devyani rally up to 5%

Topics : MobiKwik Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q3 results Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon