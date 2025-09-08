MosChip Technologies zooms 57% in 1 week, nears 52-week high; here's why

Currently, MosChip quotes close to its 52-week high of ₹279 touched on September 16, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹326.80 on June 25, 2024.

"The fluctuation in our share price appears to be entirely market-driven and is attributable to general market dynamics, which are beyond the company’s control", Moschip said on clarification on the emails received from BSE and NSE towards significant movement in the price of company security across Exchanges.

MosChip said the company maintains robust internal controls and corporate governance practices to monitor and prevent any unauthorized dissemination of information. The company confirmed that it does not hold any unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) that could have contributed to the volume of shares traded.

MosChip outlook

MosChip Technologies is leading silicon, product engineering services and AI/ML engineering company. The company works across industries including semiconductors, industrial and home automation, automotive, media and entertainment, consumer electronics, telecommunications, networking, data centres, and healthcare.

The global semiconductor industry is experiencing significant growth, fuelled by emerging technologies like AI, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT), and also by increasing demand from consumer electronics, automotive, and cloud computing sectors. Key trends include supply chain resilience, advanced packaging, and the push for sustainability.

India is transforming from a consumer to a key manufacturer in the global semiconductor value chain, with the chip market expected to reach $100-110 billion by 2030. This transformation is driven by strategic initiatives by the government, including the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the SEMICON India Programme, and global partnerships like iCET. The Indian semiconductor market was estimated at ~$38 billion in 2023, $45-50 billion in 2024-2025, and is expected to reach $63 billion by 2026band $100-110 billion by 2030, MosChip said in its FY25 annual report, which the company released on Thursday, September 4, 2025.