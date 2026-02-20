Motilal Oswal MF launches multi-factor passive fund of funds; key details

The scheme follows a systematic approach, allocating 25 per cent equally to each factor: Momentum (Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index), Quality (Quality Index), Low Volatility (BSE Low Volatility), and Value (BSE Enhanced Value). Allocations will be reviewed quarterly, with rebalancing triggered only if any factor deviates by ±5 per cent from its target, according to the Scheme Information Document (SID).

The minimum application amount during the NFO and on an ongoing basis is ₹500, with subsequent investments in multiples of ₹1. Multiple SIP frequency options are also available for investors.

An exit load of 1 per cent will be charged if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment, and nil if redeemed after 15 days. The SID also mentions that the exit load will apply on switches among MOMF schemes, though no load will be imposed for switching between options within the same scheme.