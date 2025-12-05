Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on JSW Infra as FY30 growth roadmap strengthens

Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on JSW Infra as FY30 growth roadmap strengthens

With a balanced east-west coast presence and expanding inland logistics capabilities, JSWINFRA, analysts believe, is well-placed to benefit from India's push for multimodal integration

JSW Infrastructure share price
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
JSW Infrastructure (JSWINFRA) is well-placed to gain from India’s focus on multimodal integration and port-led industrial growth, according to research analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), who have retained a 'Buy' rating on the stock.
 
Alok Deora and Shivam Agarwal, research analysts at MOFSL, expect JSWINFRA to consolidate its market dominance, driving a 15 per cent volume CAGR over FY25-28. Coupled with a sharp rise in logistics revenue, this is likely to result in a 24 per cent CAGR in revenue and 26 per cent CAGR in Ebitda over the same period. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹360, based on 17x FY28E EV/Ebitda.
 
The analysts highlighted that cargo volume growth in FY26 is expected to be around 8-10 per cent, with stronger traction anticipated in the second half of the year. JSWINFRA’s long-term strategy includes expanding port capacity to 400 mtpa by FY30 and developing a logistics platform aimed at generating ₹80 billion in revenue with a 25 per cent Ebitda margin.
 
Backed by disciplined capex, customer diversification, and multimodal infrastructure expansion, MOFSL said JSWINFRA remains well-positioned for structural growth across India’s maritime and logistics value chain.

Enough headroom for growth-led investments

MOFSL noted that JSWINFRA has entered into a transformative partnership with Minerals Development Oman (MDO) by acquiring a 51 per cent stake in a newly incorporated port SPV. The SPV will develop and operate a 27 mtpa greenfield bulk port to support industrial minerals projects in Oman’s Dhofar region.
 
The total project capex is USD 419 million, with a 36-month construction timeline, and commercial operations are expected to commence in 1QFY30. The port will primarily handle industrial minerals from MDO’s concessions.
 
“Considering JSW’s strong balance sheet, with net debt/equity at ~0.16x and net debt/Ebitda at ~0.75x, we believe it has sufficient headroom for growth-led investments,” the analysts said.
 

Well-placed to benefit from India’s multimodal push

JSWINFRA is executing multiple brownfield and greenfield expansion projects, with plans to scale up from 177 mtpa currently to 400 mtpa by FY30. Projects under execution total 121.6 mtpa (excluding Oman), including the Kolkata Container Terminal (6.3 mtpa), Tuticorin (7 mtpa), and JNPA Liquid Terminal (4.5 mtpa), expected to be completed during FY26-28. Strategic capacity upgrades are underway at Mangalore, Southwest Port, Dharamtar, and Jaigarh, targeting combined expansions of over 40 mtpa.
 
Landmark greenfield projects such as Keni Port (30 mtpa), Jatadhar Port (30 mtpa), and a 302 km slurry pipeline in Odisha are progressing on schedule, with commissioning planned between FY28-30.
 
Alongside port expansions, JSWINFRA is aggressively building its logistics infrastructure under JSW Ports Logistics, supported by an investment plan of ₹90 billion through FY30. At scale, this expansion is expected to generate ₹80 billion in revenue and ₹20 billion in Ebitda.
 
“With a balanced east-west coast presence and expanding inland logistics capabilities, JSWINFRA is well-placed to benefit from India’s push for multimodal integration,” the MOFSL analysts said. 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

InCred Wealth's 2026 game plan: Staggered bets on equities, metals

Breakout stocks: Analyst recommends IMFA, LTIMindtree, Coforge; check TP

Analyst suggests bull call spread on CONCOR for Dec 30 expiry, here's why

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: IndiGo, banks, auto, ITC Hotels, Adani Ent

Premium

Debt reduction, JV benefits with JFE seen as positives for JSW Steel

Topics :Buzzing stocksJSW InfrastructureThe Smart InvestorShare priceMarketsshare marketStocks in focus

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story