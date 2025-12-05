Home / Markets / News / Analyst suggests bull call spread on CONCOR for Dec 30 expiry, here's why

Analyst suggests bull call spread on CONCOR for Dec 30 expiry, here's why

Short covering is seen in the CONCOR Futures, where we have seen a fall in OI with price rising by 1 per cent

CONCOR
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
Strategy on CONCOR by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy CONCOR (30-Dec Expiry) 520 CALL at ₹8.2and simultaneously sell 530 CALL at ₹4.9
  • Lot size: 1,250
  • Cost of the strategy: ₹3.3 (₹4,125 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit: ₹8,375 If CONCOR closes at or above 530 on 30 Dec expiry.
  • Breakeven Point: ₹524
  • Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 2.03
  • Approx margin required: ₹5,6000

Rationale:

  • Short covering is seen in the CONCOR Futures, where we have seen a fall in OI with price rising by 1 per cent.
  • The short-term trend of the stock turned positive as it crossed its 5-day EMA.
  • Amongst the Options, put writing is seen at the 520 level.
  • Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the current recovery.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

