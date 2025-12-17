Motilal Oswal retains Buy on Vishal Mega Mart, sees 25% upside; here's why

Vishal Mega Mart's diversified category mix, ownership of opening price points, significant contribution from its own brands, and lean cost structure provide it with a strong moat against intense competition from both offline and online value retailers, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price (TP) of ₹170, based on DCF-implied 40x EV/Ebitda and 61x price-to-earnings (PE) based on the December 2027 earnings estimates.

On Wednesday, December 17, the stock fell over 2 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹132.76 on the NSE. Around 12:20 PM, the stock was trading at 134.5, down 1.14 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹136. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index fell around 54.95 points or 21 per cent to 25,805.15 levels.

MOFSL said the company's management remains optimistic about sustaining double-digit SSSG (Same Store Sales Growth) on an annual basis for a fairly long period, on the back of a differentiated own brands portfolio, which comprises 75 per cent of the revenue mix. However, quarterly deviation might occur due to a change in the festive season. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹62,870.58 crore. The company has focused on premium offerings in recent years to align with evolving customer aspirations, while staying competitive at entry-level prices by using sourcing efficiencies to improve product quality. According to the brokerage, VMM’s focus on volume-driven growth, use of technology such as warehouse automation and RFID, efficient supply chain costs, and a disciplined cost structure is expected to improve operating leverage and support Ebitda margin expansion.

Management highlighted that lower throughput in South India is a function of relatively new stores. However, higher focus on apparel has kept profitability in South India at par with, if not better than, the pan-India average, encouraging the management to step up store expansion across South India. Vishal Mega Mart offers quick commerce (QC) in 460 towns, with its share varying between 2 per cent and 9 per cent of in-store sales, depending on competitive intensity. Management also noted that despite higher FMCG salience and associated delivery costs, its QC offering is largely profitable on a cash basis as AoV at ₹700 is similar to typical in-store sales.