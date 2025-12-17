Motilal Oswal retains Buy on Vishal Mega Mart, sees 25% upside; here's why
MOFSL said Vishal Mega Mart's management remains optimistic about sustaining double-digit Same Store Sales Growth on an annual basis for a fairly long periodDevanshu Singla New Delhi
Vishal Mega Mart's diversified category mix, ownership of opening price points, significant contribution from its own brands, and lean cost structure provide it with a strong moat against intense competition from both offline and online value retailers, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).
The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price (TP) of ₹170, based on DCF-implied 40x EV/Ebitda and 61x price-to-earnings (PE) based on the December 2027 earnings estimates.
On Wednesday, December 17, the stock fell over 2 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹132.76 on the NSE. Around 12:20 PM, the stock was trading at 134.5, down 1.14 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹136. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index
fell around 54.95 points or 21 per cent to 25,805.15 levels.
MOFSL said the company's management remains optimistic about sustaining double-digit SSSG (Same Store Sales Growth) on an annual basis for a fairly long period, on the back of a differentiated own brands portfolio, which comprises 75 per cent of the revenue mix. However, quarterly deviation might occur due to a change in the festive season. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹62,870.58 crore.
The company has focused on premium offerings in recent years to align with evolving customer aspirations, while staying competitive at entry-level prices by using sourcing efficiencies to improve product quality.
According to the brokerage, VMM’s focus on volume-driven growth, use of technology such as warehouse automation and RFID, efficient supply chain costs, and a disciplined cost structure is expected to improve operating leverage and support Ebitda margin expansion.
Management highlighted that lower throughput in South India is a function of relatively new stores. However, higher focus on apparel has kept profitability in South India at par with, if not better than, the pan-India average, encouraging the management to step up store expansion across South India.
Vishal Mega Mart
offers quick commerce (QC) in 460 towns, with its share varying between 2 per cent and 9 per cent of in-store sales, depending on competitive intensity. Management also noted that despite higher FMCG salience and associated delivery costs, its QC offering is largely profitable on a cash basis as AoV at ₹700 is similar to typical in-store sales.
MOFSL expects its FY26–28 earnings estimates to remain largely unchanged and projects a CAGR of 20 per cent in revenue, 22 per cent in Ebitda, and 30 per cent in profit after tax over FY25–28, supported by steady store additions, consistent double-digit same-store sales growth, and margin expansion. Disclaimer:The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices