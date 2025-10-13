Home / Markets / News / Volume, higher realisations likely to drive gains for hospital stocks

Volume, higher realisations likely to drive gains for hospital stocks

Given bed additions in FY26, investors may focus on ramp-ups of newly launched facilities to gauge demand, competitive intensity, and earnings trends over the next two years

trading, market, stocks
premium
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
While Q2FY26 is expected to be mildly disappointing for the hospital sector, there’s a lot of investor optimism for the future. This comes after a favourable revision in rates for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) procedures, as well as expectations of rising occupancy and growth in average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB).
 
Q2FY26 may be relatively soft for hospitals, due to lower incidence of seasonal vector-borne diseases.
 
However, bed additions could result in volume momentum with operating beds up by over double-digit percentages year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with an improving mix, implying steady ARPOB gains.
 
This could drive revenue up by over 20 per cent for the sector, with significant positive operating profit gains. Hospital companies with a focus on case and payor-mix have seen steady ARPOB growth.
 
The recent revision of CGHS rates with hikes are expected to accelerate breakeven timelines for new hospital units, given the higher contribution of scheme patients.
 
Assuming a 15 per cent weighted average hike in scheme rates, hospital ARPOBs could rise 2.5-3.5 per cent translating into an estimated 11 per cent plus increase in operating profit.
 
Given bed additions in FY26, investors may focus on ramp-ups of newly launched facilities to gauge demand, competitive intensity, and earning trends over the next two years.
 
CGHS revision and its impact, especially for new units, is a key monitorable although all managements seem to be positive on the hike.
 
Among hospital stocks, Max Healthcare is likely to lead in terms of revenue and operating profit growth of over 20 per cent Y-o-Y due to recently commissioned capacity and bed additions in Mumbai, Delhi, and Mohali.
 
However, continued bed additions and sustained ramp-ups of newly commissioned hospitals could lead to contraction of operating profit margins in Q2 and Q3.
 
KIMS Hospital may see some drag down on operating profit from newly launched units in Thane, Bengaluru, and Nashik but revenue growth will be strong. Interest costs will also be elevated for KIMs and this could pull down net profit for FY26.
 
Rainbow Children’s Medicare growth momentum could moderate while still staying above the double-digit revenue growth level. This is owing to lower volume growth of beds due to project delays in Bengaluru. 
 
But this may be offset to some extent with the acquisition of Prashanti Hospital and the launch of Rajahmundry Hospital (100 beds each). Operating profit margin could also be under pressure but higher other income may offset this at the net profit level.
 
Medanta (Global Health) may see steady growth with the developing portfolio (up 24 per cent Y-o-Y), outpacing the matured one (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y).
 
Medanta’s operating profit margin could shrink over launch of Noida facility, and net profit is expected to grow at low double-digits Y-o-Y.
 
Management commentary on breakeven timelines of Noida unit and updates regarding pending projects in South Delhi and Indore remain key monitorables. Medanta also looks to expand into the Northeast.
 
Apollo, Aster Jupiter, and Fortis will see revenue driven by ARPOB but occupancy is likely to be flat Y-o-Y due to the seasonally soft quarter.
 
Fortis may report stronger numbers with 17 per cent revenue and 26 per cent operating profit growth in Q2, aided by high ARPOB growth and occupancy.
 
It is one of the few hospitals expected to see margin expansion.
 
Apollo’s numbers could be dragged down by hospital growth of 7 to 8 per cent, but high growth in pharmacy will help achieve overall 14 per cent revenue growth.
 
Margins may improve, especially for Healthco. Aster is likely to see high single-digit revenue growth and low single-digit operating profit growth.
 
Jupiter Life Line may post a small rise in operating profit margin due to steady growth in Thane and better occupancy in Pune and Indore.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Capital ends flat on market debut after ₹15,512 crore mega IPO

RBI move to ease risk weights may free up Tata Capital's equity: Fitch

Bharti Telecom plans to raise up to ₹10,500 crore via bonds on Tuesday

Rupee recovers from day's low even as oil prices advance; ends at 88.67/$

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 174 pts; Nifty at 25,227, after rising for two days; FMCG, IT drag

Topics :hospital stocksApollo stocksThe Compass

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story