MRF, L&T Finance, IOC, SAIL among 50 stocks from BSE500 to hit 52-week lows

Shares of tyre major MRF, oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation, non banking finance company (NBFC) L&T Finance and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are among 50 stocks from the BSE 500 index that hit their respective 52-week lows in Monday’s intra-day trade after the continued selling pressure in the Indian equity markets.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bandhan Bank, Bank of India, Can Fin Homes, Central Bank of India, LIC Housing Finance, Union Bank of India and YES Bank from the financial sector also touched their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trades today.

In one month, the BSE 500 index has underperformed the market by falling 8.1 per cent, as compared to the 6.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The sharp correction in Indian equities has come on the back of concerns regarding softening economic growth and selling pressure from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). FIIs were net sellers of Rs 22,260 crore thus far in the month of January 2025, raising concerns in the market. In the calendar year 2024, they had net sold Indian equities worth a total of Rs 1.21 trillion ($14.374 billion), data from NSDL showed. Further, investor sentiment remains cautious as Indian companies report their December quarter corporate earnings, amid concerns about fewer US rate cuts in the year ahead.

According to analysts, the market is adjusting to the reality of a slowdown in the economy triggered by a decline in government capex during H1FY25, tepid consumer demand triggered by prolonged rains and a sharp spike in food inflation to 10.9 per cent by October 2024, and rising instances of cash dole outs and election freebies crowding out government capex and casting a shadow on the overall fiscal discipline in the country.

Amnish Aggarwal, Director, Institutional Research at PL Capital Group - Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the upcoming budget and Trump 2.0 are key to market returns. While the Government of India (GOI) might miss out on revenue collection, lower capex will help sustain fiscal discipline in FY25. The brokerage firm said they expect a growth-oriented budget with an attempt to pump prime the economy and incentivise the middle class to increase spending.

The brokerage firm believes the India capex story (capital goods, infra, ports, EMS, new energy, data centers, railways, defense), healthcare (hospitals and pharma), tourism (aviation, hotels, and accessories), discretionary consumption (e-com, jewellery, food services (retail), and financialisation (capital market entities, digital public infra) are some of the key themes to play for long-term gains.

Also Read

Meanwhile, among the individual stocks, IOC hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.60, falling 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trades after Brent crude oil rose above $81 a barrel to its highest level in more than four months. The cost of crude oil is a major input cost for refineries as they process crude oil into refined products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, kerosene, and other petrochemicals. The stock price of the state-owned oil marketing company has fallen below its previous low of Rs 129.55, touched on November 21, 2024. In one month, it has slipped 14 per cent.

Shares of L&T Finance hit a 52-week low of Rs 133, down nearly 5 percent on the BSE in intra-day trades. It has fallen below its previous low of Rs 134.10, hit on November 13, 2024. Higher-than-expected slippages in micro finance institution (MFI) portfolio (28 per cent of overall portfolio), lower-than-expected growth for the retail portfolio, higher credit cost for the MFI portfolio and other retail portfolio may drag the profitability and impact RoA, according to analysts.

However, the company aims for a post-tax consolidated RoA of 2.8-3.0 per cent in FY2026, 20-25 per cent retail credit growth and credit cost within 2.0 per cent. Overall, its performance was on expected level amid a challenging environment. The company slightly missed on NIM due to a higher cost of fund. Asset quality was slightly higher due to MFI and unsecured segment, Mirae Asset Sharekhan said in the company's Q2 results update.

Shares of multiplex operator PVR Inox also hit a multi-year low of Rs 1,103, declining 3 per cent on the BSE in intraday trades. In four weeks, the stock has tanked 28 per cent on growth concerns.

PVR Inox, the market leader in India’s multiplex space, operates 1,747 screens across 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka. Its revenue is primarily derived from box-office ticket sales, along with high-margin food and beverage sales, on-screen advertising, and convenience fees from online bookings.

Once synonymous with premium movie experiences and innovation, PVR Inox has faced several challenges in recent years. These include the Covid-19 pandemic, a weak content pipeline, competition from streaming platforms, rising costs, and financial stress, which have disrupted its growth trajectory.

The rise of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar has posed a challenge for the industry by offering an alternative to cinema. While PVR’s merger with Inox aimed to create scale and operational synergies, integrating the two large entities has been complex, delaying the realisation of benefits.