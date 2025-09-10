Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Jet Healthcare down 4% as promoter launches OFS at ₹675; check details

Blue Jet Healthcare down 4% as promoter launches OFS at ₹675; check details

Blue Jet Healthcare's share price was trading 3.55 per cent lower at ₹704.8 per share compared to previous day's close of ₹730 on the NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blue Jet Healthcare share price today: Shares of Mumbai-based speciality pharmaceutical company Blue Jet Healthcare fell nearly 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹703.25 on Wednesday after the company said its promoter, Akshay Bansarilal Arora, will sell his stake through an offer for sale (OFS) opening September 10, 2025.
 
At 2:15 PM, the company's share price was trading 3.55 per cent lower at ₹704.8 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.39 per cent at 24,964 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,229.31 crore. The stock has plunged around 29 per cent from the 52-week high of ₹1,027.8 touched on July 21, 2025.
 
 
Arora will offload up to 5.9 million equity shares or 3.43 per cent stake in the company's paid-up equity capital, with the option to sell the same number again under an oversubscription option, taking the total offer size to 6.83 per cent. The floor price has been set at ₹675 per share, a discount of 7.6 per cent to Blue Jet Healthcare’s last closing price on the National Stock Exchange. 
 
The sale is being conducted by Arora to meet minimum public shareholding requirements. 
 
The OFS will open for non-retail investors on September 10, 2025 and for retail investors on September 11, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, a minimum of 25 per cent of the offer shares will be reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, subject to valid bids at or above the floor price. Minimum 10 per cent of the offer shares will be reserved for allocation to retail investors. 
 
The seller has appointed ICICI Securities, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities as brokers.  

Blue Jet Healthcare Q1 results

In the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹354.8 crore, up 117.8 per cent from ₹162.9 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 173 per cent to ₹121 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹44.3 crore in Q1FY25. The company reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹91.2 crore, up 141.3  per cent from ₹37.8 crore in Q1FY25.
 
In its post-earnings review, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) cut its FY26 and FY27 earnings estimates for the company by 6 per cent each, factoring in the Q1FY26 performance. The brokerage valued the stock at 35x FY27E EPS to arrive at a target price of ₹1,100 and reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

