Multi-asset funds reduce gold and silver exposure as prices soar

The commodity exposure of multi-asset funds has treaded lower over the last year as fund managers trimmed their gold and silver exposure after a sharp run-up in prices. At the same time, they raised their equity exposure amid improving valuations.

The average gold and silver holding of multi-asset funds, which stood at 17 per cent in March 2025, was down to 13 per cent in April 2026. The number of schemes with 15 per cent or more commodity holding has shrunk from 15 to just four in the same period, showed data from Value Research.