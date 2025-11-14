Nuvama turns cautious on Tata Motors CV biz despite inline Q2 profitability

Nuvama on Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV): Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) has maintained a cautious stance on Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) has maintained a cautious stance on Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) business after its September-quarter (Q2FY26) performance, which largely met expectations on profitability but reflected weaker-than-anticipated realisations and a subdued medium-term outlook for the domestic heavy truck cycle.

In Q2, Tata Motors’ standalone revenue rose 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16,860 crore, coming in 3 per cent below Nuvama’s forecast due to an unfavourable mix that weighed on average selling prices.

Volumes grew 12 per cent to 94,681 units, but realisations declined 3 per cent to ₹1.78 million per unit. Despite softer revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 27 per cent to ₹2,080 crore, broadly matching estimates, as the Ebitda margin expanded 170 basis points (bps) to 12.3 per cent, supported by improved operating leverage and sustained cost-reduction efforts. Other income surged 58 per cent to ₹280 crore, while adjusted PAT nearly doubled to ₹1,350 crore, aided by lower interest costs and a favourable tax rate. Reported earnings were hit by an exceptional loss of ₹2,360 crore linked to mark-to-market adjustments in Tata Capital.

Going forward, Nuvama expects a marked deceleration in the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) cycle. After a strong 23 per cent volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY21 and FY25, the brokerage forecasts just 2 per cent CAGR over FY25-28. Factors influencing this slowdown include high fleet utilisation levels, rising competitive pressure from the Indian Railways – particularly with the launch of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor – and a challenging base effect. Consequently, Tata Motors' M&HCV market share is projected to slip modestly from 46.4 per cent in FY25 to 45.7 per cent by FY28.