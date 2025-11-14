Friday, November 14, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Jubilant FoodWorks shines among QSR players in Q2; should you buy shares?

Jubilant FoodWorks shines among QSR players in Q2; should you buy shares?

Analysts remain positive on Jubilant Food share price outlook, appreciating the company's positive surprise on growth, despite near-term margin pressures.

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

  Most analysts have retained their positive views on Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) after the country's largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) operator announced its September-quarter (Q2FY26) results on Thursday.
 
Analysts appreciated the company's positive surprise on growth, despite near-term margin pressures. Further, with the management reiterating its commitment to disciplined execution, measured store expansion, and a clear mid-term margin roadmap, analysts are looking at Q2FY26 as a pivotal quarter for the Domino's owner.

Jubilant Food Q2 results highlights

  • The QSR chain delivered another quarter of strong operating growth, led by Domino's India, which recorded 9.1 per cent like-for-like (LFL) growth, driven by a robust 16.5 per cent surge in delivery LFL. 
  • Jubilant Food's India revenues grew 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while consolidated revenues rose 19.7 per cent, supported by continued traction in Turkey, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. 
  • International operations continued to punch above expectations. Turkey reported 10.4 per cent net profit margin, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh delivered strong double-digit revenue growth. 
  • Order volume growth remained solid at ~15 per cent, although the dine-in segment stayed relatively muted. 
  • Jubilant FoodWorks, however, faced margin pressure in Q2. The delivery mix expanded by nearly 400 basis points (bps), but cheese inflation impacted the cost of goods sold, resulting in a 169-bps contraction in standalone gross margin. 
  • Ebitda margin stood at 19.4 per cent, almost flat year-on-year. 
  • Jubilant added 81 new Domino's India stores, taking the total store network to 2,321, with digital traffic rising sharply. 
  • Overall, Jubilant FoodWorks consolidated profit soared 190 per cent to ₹186 crore versus ₹64.1 crore in Q2FY25.

Jubilant Food management guidance

The company has retained its guidance to deliver mid-teen revenue growth, supported by 5-7 per cent LFL growth, calibrated pricing, and continued store expansion.
 
 
Management reiterated its medium-term target of 200-bps Ebitda margin expansion by FY28, citing improving store-level productivity, reducing losses in non-Domino's businesses, and early traction from new initiatives such as app-based post-order advertising.  ALSO READ | Buy, sell or hold: What to do with Info Edge (India) stock after Q2 show?

Jubilant FoodWorks shares: Buy, sell, hold? Investment strategy

Emkay Global Financial Services | Maintained 'Buy' | Share price target: ₹825

The brokerage likes Jubilant's "assuring management commentary" that addresses key investor concerns around sustained top-line growth and margin recovery.

The brokerage highlighted JFL's strong LFL construct - benefiting not just from volumes but also a 1-2 per cent contribution from better realisations - which, along with operational efficiencies, supports the company’s guided margin improvement.
 
"Jubilant FoodWorks' share price has corrected 25 per cent, so far, in calendar year 2025, and the India business (Intl business EV: ₹8500 crore; 22x TP multiple) is now trading at 28x and 23x FY27 and FY28E Ebitda, which provides an attractive entry opportunity, in our view," it said.  ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea can rise up to 50% from here, Airtel may gain 9%: Tech charts

ICICI Securities | Maintained 'Buy' | Target price: ₹700 (vs ₹770 earlier)

The brokerage called JFL an "outlier outperformer" within the QSR space, noting its strong delivery channel performance, steady international profitability, and consistent execution. While it acknowledged gross-margin pressure, the brokerage expects medium-term margin gains as store productivity improves and scale benefits flow through.
 
"We cut revenue/net profit estimates by 1.4 per cent/0.6 per cent for FY26, and 2.5 per cent/1.5 per cent for FY27. Further, we estimate revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR of 15 per cent, 19 per cent, and 42 per cent, respectively, over FY25-28. Key downside risks include raw material costs turning inflationary, and higher-than-expected increase in competitive intensity," ICICI Securities noted.
 

Topics : The Smart Investor Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 results Markets

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

