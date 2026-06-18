Mutual funds find a new source of inflows through PMS offerings

The PMSs offer direct plans of MF schemes, while also making greater use of passive funds, both of which are low-cost MF offerings. The savings made through these and low churn, they say, compensate for much of the fee charged by the PMS.

"We invest only in direct plans, so the underlying cost stays at the lowest tier, with a blended expense ratio of around 0.64 per cent. Clients choose either a fixed fee (up to 1 per cent) or a performance fee (up to 10 per cent), never both layered together. We also rebalance with discipline. Turnover is roughly 25 per cent a year, and only when the benefit clearly outweighs the cost. That keeps churn, and the tax drag, low," said Jethwani.