NACL stock soars 60% in 4 days on Coromandel's plan to buy majority stake

Shares of NACL Industries (NACL) hit a 52-week high at Rs 107.40, as they rallied 16 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past four trading days, the stock price of the pesticides & agrochemicals company has soared 60 per cent after Coromandel International on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire controlling stake in NACL. Thus far in the month of March, the stock price of NACL has zoomed 99 per cent from a level of Rs 54 on February 28, 2024.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly two-fold. A combined 10.4 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE today.

Meanwhile, shares of Coromandel International gained 6 per cent to Rs 1,907.80 in intra-day trade today. In the past three days, the stock rallied 12 per cent. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,977.10 on January 6, 2025.

NACL is an Indian-based crop protection player having strong branded formulation business in domestic markets, exports technicals in key global geographies and presence in contract manufacturing operations with global multinational agrochemical companies.

Coromandel is set to acquire 53 per cent shareholding in NACL, for consideration of Rs 820 crore at Rs 76.7 price per share from the current promoter KLR Products Limited. Coromandel has also made an open offer to the public to acquire upto 26 per cent of the equity share capital of the company as per SEBI Takeover Regulations. The proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is likely to be consummated over next few months.

Coromandel said the proposed acquisition will position Coromandel as one of the leading players in the Indian Crop Protection industry with a wide range of technicals and pan India presence in domestic formulation business. This will also help in expanding Coromandel's scale, accelerating its entry into contract manufacturing business, fast-tracking new product commercialization and expanding its product portfolio.

The management said this acquisition will strengthen Coromandel’s presence in Crop protection business both in domestic and export markets. Coromandel will leverage its management expertise, credit access, sourcing capabilities, and diversified presence in international markets to strengthen NACL’s operations in a short period and create value for the shareholders.

According to Nuvama Wealth Management, Coromandel, the largest private sector phosphatic fertiliser manufacturer in India, is poised to be the biggest beneficiary in the complex fertiliser space in India with the implementation of the nutrient based subsidy (NBS) scheme. NBS will benefit the company in the long term by means reduction in working capital and lesser volatility in earnings, on the back of its raw material linkages, scale of operations and operational efficiencies.

Meanwhile, the domestic agrochemical formulations industry has numerous organised players with regional presence. As NACL is into generic molecules, it faces intense competition from organised as well as unorganised players in the domestic market. The domestic agrochemicals sector is dependent on the monsoon and the level of farm income. Fortunes of this sector are, therefore, linked to the quantum, timing and distribution of rainfall in a year, exposing the players' revenue to seasonal trends, CRISIL Ratings said in its rationale.

On February 19, 2025, Crisil Ratings downgraded its ratings on the bank loan facilities of NACL to ‘Crisil BB+/Negative/Crisil A4+’ from ‘Crisil BBB-/Negative/Crisil A3'.

The downgrade reflects the significantly weak business performance of the group in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, as reflected in net loss of Rs 36 crore for the quarter. This, along with continued pressure on liquidity owing to constraints placed by lenders on working capital limit, and higher debt obligation will continue to impact growth and financial flexibility. The negative outlook reflects the expected weakening in business performance over the medium term because of funding restrictions placed by bankers, the rating agency said.