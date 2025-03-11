NAPS Global India IPO listing: Shares lists at Rs 108 per share on BSE SME

NAPS Global India IPO listing: NAPS Global India shares made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. On BSE, under the SME segment, NAPS Global India listing price was Rs 108, reflecting a listing gain of 20 per cent or Rs 18, as against the issue price of Rs 90 per share.

NAPS Global India IPO listing performance was above the grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, NAPS Global India IPO GMP (grey market premium) was flat, as per sources tracking grey market activities.

With a issue price of Rs 90 per share, NAPS Global India IPO opened on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, and concluded on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Friday, March 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: NAPS Global India IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date NAPS Global India IPO was a fixed price issue of Rs 11.88 crore, with entirely fresh issue of 1.32 million shares. The lot size was 1600 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was Rs 1,44,000. A high net-worth individual (HNI), on the other hand, would require a minimum of Rs 2,88,000 for a minimum of 2 lots, or 2,400 shares.

The public issue IPO received a lackluster response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.19 times.

NAPS Global India intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to fund the working capital requirements of the company. The company also intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Cameo Corporate Services Limited was the registrar for the IPO, while Aryaman Financial Services Limited was the book-running lead manager.

NAPS Global India is a wholesale importer of textiles, offering a wide range of fabrics and garments, such as cotton, velvet, and knitted materials. With a strong presence across India and an extensive supplier network in China and Hong Kong, the company primarily serves garment manufacturers in India through a business-to-business model. In addition to fabrics, NAPS Global India also supplies home textile products.