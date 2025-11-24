Shares of Natco Pharma fell over 2 per cent after it received seven observations in the Form-483 from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at less than 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 38 per cent this year, compared to a 10.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Natco Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,356.88 crore.

Natco Pharma receives USFDA observations

Natco Pharma said that a US FDA Inspection was conducted at its Manali, Chennai, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Unit. The inspection was conducted from 17 - 21 November 2025.

On conclusion of the inspection, the company received seven observations in the Form-483, it said in a statement. The company believes that the observations are procedural in nature and is confident to address these observations comprehensively.

Natco Pharma Q2 results

Natco Pharma reported a 23.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹517.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, impacted by higher R&D expenses and one-time employee bonus. Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹1,363 crore, as against ₹1,371.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.