Here's what drove NBCC (India) share price higher by 5% on November 24

NBCC (India) Share Price Today: Shares of civil construction company NBCC (India) were in strong demand on Dalal Street on Monday, November 24. The stock rose 5.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹112.61 on the NSE.
However, NBCC (India) shares remain nearly 9.5 per cent below their 52-week high of ₹130.70 touched earlier this year on June 9. Still, the stock has gained 67 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹70.80 recorded on March 3.
Investor interest remained robust throughout the session. At 09:42 AM, NBCC (India) shares were quoted trading at ₹117.49, up 4.33 per cent from the previous close of ₹112.61 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 26,092.15, up 24 poinst or 0.09 per cent.
During the day, a combined 16 million shares, worth ₹186.61 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation, as of November 17, stood at ₹31,884.30 crore. FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Here's what drove the rally in NBCC (India) shares
The northward movement in the civil construction company's stock followed NBCC (India)’s announcement of new orders worth ₹116.95 crore (excluding GST) from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Canara Bank, and the National Horticulture Board.
According to the company's exchange filing, NBCC (India) has received an order worth ₹29.49 crore from NIEPMD for Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of a new campus for the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Pudhupatti, Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
Additionally, the company secured a ₹42.37 crore order from the National Horticulture Board for planning, designing, and execution of projects at the International Potato Centre (CIP), Agra, along with other miscellaneous works.
Furthermore, from Canara Bank, the civil construction company has bagged an order worth ₹45.09 crore (excluding GST) for the construction of the official premises for the Regional/Circle Office Building of Canara Bank at 229, Murma, Nagri Anchal, Ranchi, Jharkhand.