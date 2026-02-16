Natco Pharma zooms 11% on getting CDSCO approval for Semaglutide injections

Natco Pharma shares zoomed 11 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹913.95 per share. At 9:57 AM, Natco Pharma’s price was trading 10.72 per cent higher at ₹910.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 82,644.4.

The buying on the counter came after the company received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Semaglutide in India.

The company will manufacture and market generic Semaglutide injection in India. Natco will launch the product in the India market in March’26, according to the filing.

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

That apart, on February 13, 2026, Natco Pharma said it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US foods and drugs administration (FDA) for its API unit at Manali, Chennai, following an inspection conducted from November 17 to November 21, 2025. The USFDA had issued seven observations in a Form 483, and the inspection has now been classified as VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated)—meaning the site can continue operations, but the company is expected to address the observations through corrective actions. In Q3FY26, Natco Pharma reported a net profit of ₹151.3 crore, as compared to ₹132.4 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹705.4 crore as compared to ₹651.1 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).