Naukri stock flirting with trouble; can slide another 20% if this happens
Info Edge (Naukri) share price outlook: The stock is seen testing the trend line support on the weekly scale at Rs 7,300; a weekly close below the same will indicate bearish implications on the stock.Rex Cano Mumbai
Shares of Info Edge, the parent company of employment portal Naukri, tanked nearly 17 per cent since the start of the calendar year 2025. In comparison, the benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty declined
around 4.5 per cent each.
On Monday today, Naukri stock traded with a loss of 4 per cent at Rs 7,235 levels. In the process, the stock was seen testing its all-important trend line support on the weekly scale for the first time since May 2023, which stands at Rs 7,307. A break and close below the same shall mark the end of a near 21-month bullish phase, and is likely to invite trouble for the stock going ahead.
Historic chart shows that Naukri had witnessed a phenomenal 140 per cent rally post the breakout above the super trend line way back in May 2023. The stock form levels of Rs 3,800 zoomed to hit an all-time high of Rs 9,129 in January 2025.
Can a downside breakdown trigger a sharp fall at the counter? Here's what the technical charts suggest, and the key levels to watch out on the Naukri stock. ALSO READ: Death Cross Alert: 5 stocks on the verge of crashing; check details Info Edge (Naukri)
Current Price: Rs 7,235
Downside Risk: 20.3%
Support: Rs 7,300; Rs 7,200; Rs 6,740; Rs 6,300; Rs 6,140
Resistance: Rs 7,450; Rs 7,650; Rs 7,800
Apart from the 17 per cent fall thus far this year, Naukri stock
has tanked almost 21 per cent from its peak; thus technically indicating that the stock may have entered a bearish phase. On the charts, the stock is testing the weekly super trend line at Rs 7,300; below which near support for the stock exists at Rs 7,200 - the 50-WMA. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
The daily chart shows that sustained trade below Rs 7,260 is likely to weigh on the stock. On the downside, the stock seems on course to test its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) support at Rs 6,140; below which a slide to Rs 5,770 cannot be ruled out - thus implying a downside risk of 20.3 per cent from present levels. Intermediate support for Naukri stock can be anticipated around Rs 6,740 and Rs 6,300 levels.
For the downward risk to be mitigated, the stock will need to sustain above Rs 7,307 on a weekly closing basis. On the upside, the stock will need to break and trade consistently above Rs 7,800 for hopes of a revival in trend; near resistance for the stock exists at Rs 7,450 and Rs 7,650 levels.