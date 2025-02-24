Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs: Why the Indian stock market fell today? Key reasons

Share market crash today: The Indian stock market faced downward pressure again on Monday, amid mixed global cues.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which opened at 74,893.45, declined more than 817.09 points, or 1.08 per cent, to an intra-day low of 74,493.97, so far on Monday.

Similarly, its 50-stock counterpart Nifty 50, which opened at 22,609.35, touched an intraday low of 22,548.35, down 247.55 points, or 1.09 per cent.

At around 11:40 AM, the 30-stock index was trading 741 points, or 0.98 per cent lower, at 74,566.82, while the Nifty 50 was lower by 174.20 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 22,598.20.

Among the constituent stocks on the BSE Sensex, seven stocks, led by Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, ITC, Kotak Mahindra, and HUL, were trading higher, while declines were led by Zomato, HCLTech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, and TCS.

On the Nifty 50, 14 stocks were trading higher, with gains led by Dr Reddy's, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, and BEL, while losses were capped by Wipro, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS, and Bharti Airtel.

Further, across sectors, all the sectoral indices barring Nifty FMCG (up 0.32 per cent), Pharma (up 0.32 per cent), and Healthcare (up 0.06 per cent), were trading higher, while the Nifty IT index was the top laggard, trading 2.25 per cent lower.

The Nifty Metal was down over 1 per cent, while Nifty Bank and Financial Services were also down around 1 per cent.

Here are the reasons markets are falling:

According to analysts, the Indian markets opened with a negative bias and the weak cues from the US have not helped. Wall Street indices closed sharply lower on Friday, amid tariff concerns and fears of a slowdown in the US economy.

Continued FII Selling

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 23,710 crore from the Indian equity markets so far in February, pushing total outflows past Rs 1 trillion in 2025 amid rising global trade tensions. They pulled out Rs 78,027 crore in January. With these, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1,01,737 crore in 2025 so far, data with the depositories showed.

Concerns around continued selling of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors is weighing on market sentiment.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, says: "The market is facing headwinds from relentless FII selling and global uncertainties relating to Trump tariffs".

Downward momentum, a drag on sentiment

Market experts are also of the view that the continuing downward trend of the Indian stock markets is another factor weighing on market sentiment.

According to Deepak Jasani, veteran market expert: "The market is anyway in the midst of a downward momentum and in this scenario, any negative news sees an amplified impact. The 22,790 level on the Nifty is an important level to watch. If the market is not able to recoup that level intra-day, the downtrend could get accelerated".

Further, according to G. Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research, the correction in the markets from their September peak record high in itself is a drag on the market.

He says that retail clients have a very big appetite. "They bring even extra money because they are sitting on a lot of notional profits. But when meltdown happens, so everything swings. So that itself affects any fresh buying... To sum it up, the huge erosion of wealth (since September) itself is one reason demand is not coming".

Overcoming bubble territory

Another reason cited by market experts is the frothy valuations that sectors and stocks were commanding till recently.

According to Chokkalingam, last year there were a bubble in one segment of small- and mid-cap companies. He explains that these companies, in a thematic fashion, were in a bubble and they had 100 P/E, 120 P/E, where their profit was not in proportion to the valuation on the markets.

"Now that particular segment is down now 50 - 70 per cent. Also if you take so many stocks, they are on an average down 50 per cent. Some are down even 60, 70 per cent. And then what happens is, there is a mentality of many investors not to book 60, 70 per cent loss and to book where stocks give you very small loss," he says.

"(This) means the selling pressure is coming for good quality stocks also now," he adds.

Other headwinds

Further, from an external perspective, according to analysts, the weakness in the rupee, along with relentless selling of equity by FIIs, a fall in the US dollar reserves, third quarter results, and a widening trade deficit are also weighing on the markets. US President Donald Trump's constant threat to increase tariffs is also a drag.

Chokkalingam also highlighted disappointing third quarter corporate earnings, and slower GDP growth in the first half of financial year 2024-25.

"Third quarter corporate earning... [and] first half GDP growth was also a little disappointing," he says.

So all these have joined together to lead to this, he adds, while explaining that if we take consensus estimates on nifty related to corporate earnings, 7 out of 10 sectors don't give confidence that they will come back to double digit growth in the next quarter.

He cites the examples of the auto sector, where auto makers are expecting volume growth of 1 to 2 per cent in FY26. The IT, steel and FMCG sectors could also be be growing in single digits, according to him.

"Unfortunately the majority of the sector do not give you confidence that going ahead you will have a strong double digit growth," he says.

According to market experts, the recent correction in the Indian stock market, which is around 26-27 per cent of India's nominal GDP, has created a lot of opportunities.

"In terms of nominal GDP, the equity wealth getting wiped out has created a lot of opportunities," says Chokkalingam, adding that a lot of stocks have become very attractive.

Citing estimates by the RBI and ICRA, he adds that the second half would be better from an economic perspective.

"That should boost confidence," he says.

On trade tariff concerns, Chokkalingam believes, that within a couple of months, the US President will go slow on India because India is not generating the kind of trade deficit that China is creating with America.

"Country deficit attributed to India is a small proportion to what China is generating, around $361 billion every year. So compared to that, we are nothing. Therefore and also because India is taking taking up measures to address the concern raised by US," he says.