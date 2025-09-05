Nazara Technologies rises 20% in a year; brokerage sees 24% more upside

In a year, Nazara Technologies’ shares have gained 19.9 per cent as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2 per cent. However, Nazara corrected 24 per cent in less than one month. It had hit multi-year high on August 13, 2025.

“Gaming regulation in the new gaming bill is expected to enhance investor confidence and open India to global titles. Nazara, through its publishing arm, is well-positioned to capture this optionality by partnering with external studios and bringing mobile/multi-platform games to both Indian and global markets,” Choice Institutional Equities noted.

Here’s are key reasons why Choice Institutional Equities is upbeat on Nazara Technologies Stock:

Ring-fenced PokerBaazi stake limits regulatory risk

Nazara's minority stake in PokerBaazi is ring-fenced and not consolidated, limiting potential downside to approximately ₹1,000 crore of invested capital. Analysts have impaired 80 per cent of this investment, valuing PokerBaazi at ₹200 crore due to its robust tech platform, healthy cash reserves, and potential to pivot to high-ARPU international markets or social poker monetisation.

Gaming market opportunities

The brokerage believes that India, which is home to more than 500 million gamers, is under-monetised (IAP conversion being less than 3 per cent and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of $8–9 as compared with $17–18 in China. This creates a large addressable opportunity for Nazara to exploit through a mix of acquisitions, publishing, and India-cost development.