Friday, June 27, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NFO alert! Mahindra Manulife launches BFSI focused fund; check details here

NFO alert! Mahindra Manulife launches BFSI focused fund; check details here

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund has launched Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund. The NFO, which opened today, will remain available till July 11, 2025

Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund NFO

The fund will be managed by Vishal Jajoo and Chetan Sanjay Gindodia.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NFO Alert! Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, a joint venture between Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore), has announced the launch of the Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund.  This open-ended equity scheme aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in banking & financial services activities, according to the Scheme Information Document (SID).
 
Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund’s Krishna Sanghavi, CIO – equity, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management, said, "The fund aims to build a diversified portfolio that captures the full potential of the BFSI ecosystem from traditional leaders like banks and insurers to emerging players driving innovation in how India saves, borrows, invests, and transacts, with a disciplined focus on fundamentals and valuations.” Banking, he added, remains a strong pillar of India’s financial landscape, but the opportunity extends much further. 
 
 
The fund will be managed by Vishal Jajoo and Chetan Sanjay Gindodia.
 
The New Fund Offer (NFO), which opened today, will remain available till July 11, 2025. Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from July 21, 2025.
 
Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund is offered at ₹10 per unit each during the NFO and continuous offer for units at NAV-based prices. During the NFO, the minimum application amount is ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. The minimum amount for switch-in is ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹0.01 thereafter.

Also Read

SIP, Mutual fund

Nippon India Mutual Fund set to launch Nippon India Active Momentum Fund

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 84k; Nifty tops 25,600; SMIDs outperform; Realty, IT drag; OMCs gain

mental health at work, workplace mental health, employee mental well-being,

Rural schools in US struggle as Trump admin cuts mental health grants

Register Private Company

How to Register a Private Limited Company in India: Step-by-Step Guide

rajnath singh, general don jun

Rajnath Singh stresses border management to Chinese counterpart at SCO meet

 
The Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund is benchmarked against Nifty Financial Services TRI (First Tier Benchmark). The risk for the NFO as well as the benchmark remains very high, reads the SID.

Who should invest in Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund NFO?

According to the SID, Mahindra Manulife Banking and Financial Services Fund is suitable for long-term capital appreciation as well as for investment predominantly in a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in banking & financial services activities.
 
"Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them," cautioned the SID.
 

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

KK Modi Group stock surges 10% today, zooms 118% in 5 months. Do you own?

Sambhv Steel IPO

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 6x, GMP at 14%

Alcohol on flight

This liquor company's stock gained 9% in trade; rose 61% in one year

pharma, drugs, medicine

This pharma co's stock rose on launching iron supplement to treat anemia

BSE

Digitide Solutions share price tanks 7%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 show

Topics : Mahindra Mutual Fund SIP Mutual funds Personal Finance SIP investment Kotak Mutual Funds Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon