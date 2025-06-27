This liquor company's stock gained 9% in trade; rose 61% in one year
Associated Alcohols & Breweries share price spiked 9 per cent in trade; here's whySI Reporter Mumbai
Associated Alcohols & Breweries shares spiked 8.5 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,165.8 per share on BSE. At 12:23 PM, Associated Alcohols share price was trading 4.32 per cent higher at ₹1,119.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 83,970.16.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,024.87 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,496.3 per share and 52-week low was at ₹648.8 per share.
In one year, Associated Alcohols shares have gained 61 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.
Why were Associated Alcohols shares rising?
The buying interest on the counter came after Associated Alcohols launched its premium blended malt whisky ‘Hillfort’ in the State of Uttar Pradesh.
Following the commercial rollout of Hillfort, the company intended to introduce additional proprietary products including Nicobar Gin, CP Vodka, and other premium products.
"We wish to inform you that Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited (“the Company”) has launched its premium blended malt whisky ‘Hillfort’ in the State of Uttar Pradesh . The product is now available across select retail outlets," the filing read.
It added: The company plans to launch its premium products in a few more states shortly, and the same shall be communicated to the exchange upon execution.
About Associated Alcohols
Established in 1989, Associated Alcohols and Breweries operates alcoholic beverages manufacturing facilities near Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The company's core focus is on producing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), supported by an advanced infrastructure with 41 bottling lines that can produce 16 million cases annually.
The company also has a manufacturing capacity of 45 MLPA of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and 40 MLPA of Ethanol. The company is involved in the sales of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), and Ethanol. Additionally, AABL operates as an IMFL franchisee for Diageo and Inbrew, further diversifying its portfolio, and is also actively engaged in contract manufacturing for United Spirits Limited (Diageo). With operations spanning five states—Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh—AABL has established itself as a key player in the alcoholic beverages industry, catering to diverse markets and consumer preferences.
