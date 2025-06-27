This liquor company's stock gained 9% in trade; rose 61% in one year

Associated Alcohols & Breweries shares spiked 8.5 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,165.8 per share on BSE. At 12:23 PM, Associated Alcohols share price was trading 4.32 per cent higher at ₹1,119.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 83,970.16.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,024.87 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,496.3 per share and 52-week low was at ₹648.8 per share.

In one year, Associated Alcohols shares have gained 61 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

Why were Associated Alcohols shares rising? The buying interest on the counter came after Associated Alcohols launched its premium blended malt whisky ‘Hillfort’ in the State of Uttar Pradesh. Following the commercial rollout of Hillfort, the company intended to introduce additional proprietary products including Nicobar Gin, CP Vodka, and other premium products. "We wish to inform you that Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited (“the Company”) has launched its premium blended malt whisky ‘Hillfort’ in the State of Uttar Pradesh . The product is now available across select retail outlets," the filing read. It added: The company plans to launch its premium products in a few more states shortly, and the same shall be communicated to the exchange upon execution.