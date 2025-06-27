Digitide Solutions share price tanks 7%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 show

Why was Digitide Solutions' share under pressure today?
Digitide Solutions share price was under pressure today after the company posted a weak set of results in the March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25).
The company posted a net loss of ₹9.2 crore in the March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), as against a profit of ₹5.2 crore in the December quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25). Its revenue remained flat sequentially (Q-o-Q) at ₹732.5 crore.
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 25.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹81.8 crore, from ₹110.4 crore in the previous quarter of the same financial year (Q3FY25).
Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed 390 basis points (bps) to 11.2 per cent in Q4FY25, from 15.1 per cent in Q3FY25.
Gurmeet Chahal, chief executive officer, Digitide Solutions said, “FY25 was a defining year for us, where Digitide emerged as an independent listed entity. The demerger was not just a structural shift, but a strategic decision to give sharper focus to our digital services business and allow us to operate with greater clarity and purpose. We spent the year laying a strong foundation, streamlining the portfolio, building a seasoned leadership team, and realigning our offerings around high-margin, high-potential verticals.”
Chahal added, “Our full-year performance reflects this transition. We closed the year with healthy momentum, booking over ₹568 crore in deals and adding marquee clients across geographies. With the portfolio now reset and execution levers firmly in place, we are entering FY26 with optimism, a strong pipeline, and a clear focus on profitability and diƯerentiated digital value.”
Digitide Solutions outlook
The company said that it remains focused on scaling its digital and AI-first capabilities across global markets.
Digitide Solutions is a global provider of technology-enabled business services, with a strong focus on digital transformation, AI-powered solutions, and business process management.
Headquartered in India, the company serves a wide range of industries including BFSI, technology, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, telecom, and the public sector.
The company’s specialised platforms in insurance, customer experience (CX), collections, HR and payroll, talent acquisition, and finance and accounting offer intelligent, customised solutions aimed at driving business efficiency and long-term growth.
