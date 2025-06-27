Digitide Solutions share price tanks 7%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 show

Digitide Solutions share price: dropped as much as 7.12 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹202.05 per share on Friday, June 27, 2025. Digitide Solutions shares dropped as much as 7.12 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹202.05 per share on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Why was Digitide Solutions' share under pressure today?

Digitide Solutions share price was under pressure today after the company posted a weak set of results in the March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25).

The company posted a net loss of ₹9.2 crore in the March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), as against a profit of ₹5.2 crore in the December quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25). Its revenue remained flat sequentially (Q-o-Q) at ₹732.5 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 25.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹81.8 crore, from ₹110.4 crore in the previous quarter of the same financial year (Q3FY25). Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed 390 basis points (bps) to 11.2 per cent in Q4FY25, from 15.1 per cent in Q3FY25. Digitide Solutions shares were listed on the BSE and NSE on June 11, 2025, following a three-way demerger of Quess Corp. The restructuring resulted in the creation of three listed entities including Quess Corp, Digitide Solutions, and Bluspring Enterprises.

Gurmeet Chahal, chief executive officer, Digitide Solutions said, “FY25 was a defining year for us, where Digitide emerged as an independent listed entity. The demerger was not just a structural shift, but a strategic decision to give sharper focus to our digital services business and allow us to operate with greater clarity and purpose. We spent the year laying a strong foundation, streamlining the portfolio, building a seasoned leadership team, and realigning our offerings around high-margin, high-potential verticals.” Chahal added, “Our full-year performance reflects this transition. We closed the year with healthy momentum, booking over ₹568 crore in deals and adding marquee clients across geographies. With the portfolio now reset and execution levers firmly in place, we are entering FY26 with optimism, a strong pipeline, and a clear focus on profitability and diƯerentiated digital value.”

Digitide Solutions outlook The company said that it remains focused on scaling its digital and AI-first capabilities across global markets. "With a simplified portfolio, a strengthened leadership team, and an agile go-to-market strategy, the company is well-positioned to deepen client engagements and unlock long-term value for stakeholders in FY26 and beyond," Digitide Solutions said, in a statement. About Digitide Solutions Digitide Solutions is a global provider of technology-enabled business services, with a strong focus on digital transformation, AI-powered solutions, and business process management.