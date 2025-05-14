Nifty Metal index up 3% on 'lag effect' say analysts; Tata Steel climbs 5%

Metal stocks glittered in trade and gained up to 5 per cent on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The Nifty Metal index , which tracks the performance of the metal and mining sector in India, rose 2.8 per cent, registering the day's high at 9,085.05.

Why are investors buying metal stocks?

"Metal index is on its upward trajectory as geopolitical tensions have been de-escalating and also, the trade negotiations between US and China are going in a very positive direction," said Kranti Bathini, Director - equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.

He added: Nifty Metal was in a consolidation phase recently.

"Metal index is on its upward trajectory as geopolitical tensions have been de-escalating and also, the trade negotiations between US and China are going in a very positive direction," said Kranti Bathini, Director - equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.

Additionally, according to reports, financial institutions are rethinking their China calls after a trade truce and have lifted China's growth outlook which has also boosted sentiments.

Why are metal stocks volatile since the US-China trade deal on Monday?

The US and China reached a temporary 90-day truce on tariffs earlier this week. Under the deal, the US will reduce recent tariffs on Chinese imports from 145 per cent to 30 per cent, while China will lower its duties on US goods from 125 per cent to 10 per cent.

On Monday, Nifty Metal gained over 5 per cent on the back of US-China trade deal development. However, it slipped nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday.

The rise in metal stocks today is due to a 'lag effect', according to Bathini.

A 'lag effect' in the stock market refers to a delay between a cause and its observable impact on stock prices. This can happen as traders and investors may have some other better bet than a specific sector.

US-China trade tariff details

Since returning to the White House in January, US President Donald Trump launched a flurry of aggressive trade measures that jolted financial markets and ratcheted up recession fears. The duties, which are designed to narrow the US trade deficit, hit China particularly hard.

Trump had imposed tariffs of up to 145 per cent on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond with retaliatory curbs of its own, including restrictions on some rare earth elements.