Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / KPI Green Energy soars 8% as Q4 profit doubles; stock up 28% in 3 days

KPI Green Energy soars 8% as Q4 profit doubles; stock up 28% in 3 days

KPI Green Energy's stock rose as much as 7.7 per cent during the day to ₹447.1 per share, taking the three-day rally to over 28 per cent

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of KPI Green Energy extended their three-day rally on Wednesday after its profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25). 
 
KPI Green Energy’s stock rose as much as 7.7 per cent during the day to ₹447.1 per share, taking the three-day rally to over 28 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 6.5 per cent higher at ₹442 apiece, compared to a 0.56 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:50 AM. 
 
The counter has surged nearly 32 per cent since its recent lows of ₹336, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. KPI Green Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,738.99 crore, according to BSE data.    Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today
 

KPI Green Energy Q4FY25 Results analysis 

 
The company reported a net profit of ₹99.1 crore in the January to March quarter of FY25, as compared to ₹43 crore in the same period last year, marking a 130 per cent jump. The rise in the bottom line comes as the revenue from operations rose 96 per cent to ₹569.4 crore in the quarter under review. In the first quarter of the previous year, the company reported a revenue of ₹289.3 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, the company's operating margins or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 73 per cent to ₹161 crore in the March quarter. The Ebita margin of the International Gemmological Institute contracted to 28.3 per cent from 32.3 per cent earlier. 

Also Read

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

MSCI review impact: Acme solar, Authum up 10%; Nykaa up 3%, Paytm drops 3%

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

Shipbuilding stocks in focus: GRSE, CSL, MDL soar up to 14%; here's why

Telecom

Why did Bharti Hexacom share price hit record high on May 14? Details here

Tata motors, Jaguar

Tata Motors shares hit speed bump, down 3% post muted Q4; what analysts say

BSE

BSE joins ₹ 1 trillion market cap club as stock zooms 102% from March low

 
  "KPI Green Energy has closed FY25 on a historic note, surpassing all previous annual financial benchmarks. Notably, the PAT for FY25 alone exceeds the total annual revenue of FY22, reflecting the company’s exceptional growth trajectory," it said in a statement.
 
Battery energy storage systems, offshore wind projects, green hydrogen projects and advancing in floating solar are the key future growth segments, the company said in the investor presentation. 
 
The company also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share of the face value of ₹5 each for the FY25. 

About KPI Green Energy 

 
KPI Green Energy is a multi-dimensional solar energy player with interests in power generation as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), turnkey solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services.  
    ALSO READ: Why did Bharti Hexacom share price hit record high on May 14? Details here

More From This Section

Markets

Micro, small, midcap indices outrun Nifty 50 in recent market pullback

stock markets, trading, tariffs

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, Asian Paint, HUL cap losses on Sensex, Nifty; metal, realty, IT, oil gain

share market stock market trading

Asian shares mostly gain as US-China agree to 90-day trade war pause

IPO

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO Day 4 update: Subscription rises 36x, GMP 56%

Sugar

Dalmia Bharat Sugar sweeten in trade on posting 126% YoY rise in Q4 PAT

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets corporate earnings Earnings growth India Inc earnings Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon